 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Murder-suicide victims knew each other, police say

East Saint Patrick Street, South Valley Drive

The Rapid City Police Department showed a large presence at an apparent murder-suicide incident outside of a business located in the area of E. Saint Patrick Street and S. Valley Drive on Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department

The two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night in Rapid City did know each other, though the specific relationship remains under investigation, Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at a business adjacent to the intersection of E. Saint Patrick Street and S. Valley Drive, according to a news release. Medina confirmed Monday that the shooting took place outside of the Valley Sports Bar. 

Police found two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds outside of the business upon arrival Saturday night. The identities of the individuals have not been released.

"We are still looking into the specifics of why they were there and how many shots were fired," Medina said.

This is the second murder-suicide investigation in Rapid City within the past three months. On Sept. 21, police responded to a murder-suicide involving a mother and her son in the 800 block of N. Spruce Street.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Watch Now: Related Video

This is ‘Earth’s Black Box’ and it will document our extinction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News