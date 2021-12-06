Murder-suicide victims knew each other, police say

The two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night in Rapid City did know each other, though the specific relationship remains under investigation, Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at a business adjacent to the intersection of E. Saint Patrick Street and S. Valley Drive, according to a news release. Medina confirmed Monday that the shooting took place outside of the Valley Sports Bar.

Police found two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds outside of the business upon arrival Saturday night. The identities of the individuals have not been released.

"We are still looking into the specifics of why they were there and how many shots were fired," Medina said.

This is the second murder-suicide investigation in Rapid City within the past three months. On Sept. 21, police responded to a murder-suicide involving a mother and her son in the 800 block of N. Spruce Street.

