A murder trial began Wednesday in Pennington County Court for a 28-year-old Rapid City man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in the early morning hours of New Years Day 2020.

Dion Bordeaux is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Jeanette Jumping Eagle, a Rapid City mother of three children, who was found dead in a room at the Microtel Inn and Suites in north Rapid City. She was shot once above her right eyebrow.

Bordeaux was charged eight months after Jumping Eagle's death. Initially police were unsure if her death was a homicide or a suicide, the Journal previously reported.

"Miss Jumping Eagle did not take her own life. Dion Bordeaux ended her life," Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller said during opening statements.

The gun in Jumping Eagle's hand had the safety on, and there was no evidence the gun had been pressed to her skin, he told the jury.

According to a law enforcement report describing the scene, the 9mm Ruger had five bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. The magazine on that model holds seven rounds, indicating one shot was fired, the report said.

Shiffermiller also described Bordeaux as "a violent individual when he's drinking."

Angela Colbath, one of Bordeaux's defense attorneys, said her client's blood alcohol content was at .069, below the legal limit.

Both the state and the defense agreed there were three important people in the hotel room when Jumping Eagle died: Bordeaux, his younger brother Giovanni Bordeaux, and Jumping Eagle.

Giovanni Bordeaux testified Wednesday he went to the hotel room and drank with his brother and his brother's girlfriend.

The couple was bickering, he testified, and he thought they were on the verge of breaking up. He called a coworker to come pick him up because the interaction was "awkward." He said his brother had asked to go with him because he also wanted to leave.

Giovanni was in the hotel bathroom when he heard a gunshot, he said, but he neither saw the gun nor saw who shot Jumping Eagle. He testified he knew Jumping Eagle carried a gun with her, something Bordeaux also told police.

After hearing the gunshot, Giovanni said he went outside the bedroom and allegedly saw his brother near Jumping Eagle, but his back was turned to him so he couldn't see what was happening.

He heard Bordeaux allegedly say "babe" over and over again, Giovanni testified. He didn't hear Jumping Eagle say anything.

Giovanni cried on the stand when Angela Colbath, one of his brother's defense attorneys, asked him if he was feeling panicked and shocked by what happened. He answered yes, adding that he was confused.

Both he and his brother allegedly left the hotel room, according to statements by Bordeaux and Giovanni as well as video footage from the hotel referenced in police reports.

The state originally charged Giovanni with allegedly helping his brother evade prosecution, but the charge was later dismissed and Giovanni was released from jail. He agreed to testify in the trial when he signed an immunity agreement on May 18.

According to law enforcement reports, Bordeaux called 911 from Runnings at the intersection of Lacrosse and Anamosa streets in Rapid City. Giovanni was in the Walgreens parking lot just across the street.

His coworkers picked him up and took him back to the hotel. One of them took the stand and testified Giovanni was "very shaken up" and "all over the place." She also briefly stated Giovanni told her there had been a murder, a statement the defense quickly objected to. The judge sustained the objection.

After getting to the hotel, Giovanni agreed to go to the Criminal Investigations Division at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City for an interview that would last 6.5 hours, according to testimony.

Bordeaux allegedly spoke with the officer who responded to his call and told him he and Jumping Eagle, who he had been dating for a few months, were not getting along that day, according to the police report. He allegedly said the two were yelling and pushing each other.

Bordeaux allegedly told the responding officer he was at the bathroom door telling his brother he wanted to leave when he heard a gunshot, and then he ran away from the hotel room.

Although he allegedly refused to speak with law enforcement at the Public Safety Building, Bordeaux had an interview with RCPD Detective Daniel Trainer and Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigator Kylie Kintigh 16 days later at the Minnehaha County Jail where he was held on a separate charge.

According to Trainer's report, Bordeaux allegedly told them Jumping Eagle thought he was leaving her for someone else, and said she told him she would just die if he left her. Bordeaux told the investigator and detective he heard a gunshot, and turned back to try to save her, demonstrating cradling her head.

He then became scared and left, according to Trainer.

Bordeaux faces a minimum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine if the jury finds him guilty of the charge. He is currently held in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.