On the morning of Sept. 3, 2020, Megan Crazy Thunder went to her friend Richard Montanez’s house on East Monroe Street in Rapid City to make eggs and bacon for his kids as he, his roommate and another woman slept.

The morning would end with Montanez fatally wounded, two women severely wounded, and Crazy Thunder calling the police from a neighbor’s phone as she waited with a 7-year-old boy and his 3-year-old brother who would both be without a father by the afternoon.

Crazy Thunder testified in court on Tuesday during the trial of Allac “A.J.” Dismounts Thrice, 30, of Rapid City, who is charged with the first-degree murder of the 39-year-old Montanez and the attempted murders of Jessalyn Cook and Cody Good Soldier. The state alleges he beat them with a hammer while they slept in their beds and then fled the scene before his arrest later that afternoon.

Crazy Thunder testified she met Montanez two months prior at a casino, and they became friends. By September, she was going to Montanez’s apartment almost every day to help care for his children.

The apartment, which is part of a duplex home, had two bedrooms. One belonged to Good Soldier. That morning she slept on her bed alone. Montanez slept on a mattress on the floor of his bedroom and Cook slept across the room from him on the floor.

Dismounts Thrice was one of several people at the home that day, according to Crazy Thunder and two other men who testified on Tuesday. The house was frequented by meth users and Montanez was known to let people stay with him when they needed a place to sleep, Crazy Thunder said.

One of the people present was Crazy Thunder’s boyfriend, Pharron Piper. Piper testified he and Crazy Thunder stayed at the Budget Inn in Rapid City the night before going to the casino in the morning and then to Montanez’s. While they were there, so was Marcos Vargas, who said he saw Dismounts Thrice bludgeon Montanez. Another woman was also present in the house, but she did not testify.

Vargas testified he saw Dismounts Thrice take a hammer into the bedroom where Good Soldier slept and he heard “ping, ping.” Crazy Thunder described it as “a really ugly sound.”

Montanez’s now 9-year-old son took the stand on Tuesday. With his hands folded neatly in front of him, he described the sound as “a couple thumps” and teared up, dabbing at his tears with a tissue.

Vargas testified he then allegedly saw Dismounts Thrice go into Montanez’s room and start hitting him in the head as his 3-year-old son laid next to him. An aunt previously told the Journal that both children were sleeping in the room.

During a forensic interview with Tifanie Petro, advocacy and program director at the Child Advocacy Center in Rapid City, the 9-year-old boy said he wasn’t in the room and that he didn’t know where his brother was. He placed himself in the living room and outside at different points during the interview, which the state played in court in its entirety.

Petro testified that inconsistencies like that are not atypical for young children.

When Vargas saw Montanez being hit, he yelled at the others in the house to get out.

The boy testified he went into the bedroom and saw blood on his dad and the walls. During his interview with Petro the boy said, “A.J. hitted everybody that was sleeping,” and, “A.J. hitted my dad in the skull.”

“All I saw was J (Jessalyn) shaking and my dad bleeding. I was like, dad, wake up!” he said.

He told the interviewer that he saw Dismounts Thrice — who he knew by his nickname A.J. — wrap the “wet” hammer with brown clothes and then ran out. Petro asked the boy to draw a picture of what he saw Dismounts Thrice wrap up. After he completed the drawing, Petro asked him what it was.

“The hammer that he hitted the people with,” he replied.

Crazy Thunder also testified to seeing Dismounts Thrice wrap the hammer in what she called a “brown towel." The hammer was never found.

Piper, who arrived from the prison in Sioux Falls where he is serving sentences for eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, testified that he, Crazy Thunder, Vargas and the other woman all ran outside when they heard Vargas. When they got outside, he and Crazy Thunder went back inside to get the two boys.

Piper said he barricaded the door with a couch as Dismounts Thrice knocked on the door and tried to get back in.

Crazy Thunder, Vargas and Piper all testified they had active warrants out for them at the time, which is why Vargas and Piper left. Crazy Thunder said she thought about leaving because of her warrant, but decided to stay with the boys.

When police arrived, they found Montanez, Cook and Good Soldier unconscious with severe head injuries. The three were rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save Montanez.

During opening statements, Angela Colbath, one of Dismounts Thrice’s defense attorneys, urged the jury to pay close attention to what witnesses told law enforcement. During cross-examination by Greg Sperlich —Dismounts Thrice’s other attorney — Crazy Thunder acknowledged she never mentioned the hammer to law enforcement during interviews.

Piper testified on Tuesday that Dismounts Thrice was quiet in the living room before the incident, but during law enforcement interviews he said that he was laughing and joking. Piper clarified that Dismounts Thrice was laughing and joking, just not with him.

Sperlich pointed out that Vargas didn’t tell anyone that he witnessed a murder even after he had been arrested on another matter and was held in the Pennington County Jail.

“It won’t be clear at all who caused these injuries,” Colbath had told the jury at the beginning of the day.