The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche is seeking loans of quilts for its next temporary exhibit on quilts and quilting.

The "Quilts and Quilting" exhibit will open with an all-day reception Sept. 9. Items loaned to the museum for an exhibit are returned to their owners after the exhibit closes. The “Quilts and Quilting” exhibit runs through the end of 2023.

The exhibit will include quilts and quilting artifacts, storyboards, photos, a touchscreen quiz, an activity table and a take-home workbook on the subject.

The museum's collections include some quilts, but Tri-State Collections Archivist Jada Udager said the exhibit would benefit from a greater variety.

“It will also give area quilters a chance to showcase some of their handiwork,” she said.

For more information, contact Udager at 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.