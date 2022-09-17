MVP ground game bowls over Rapid City Christian

Sam Fischer’s 80-yard halfback pass touchdown to Elijah Hoyt at the end of the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon was one of the many bright spots for Rapid City Christian.

The game was already well-decided at that point, but against the No. 5 team in Class 11B, the Comets’ 52-21 loss to Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Hart Ranch didn’t come without productive moments, including forcing three lost fumbles, a special teams touchdown and of course their trick play at the end.

“We have a lot of positive takeaways, and that’s what you hope for in these tough games,” Rapid City Christian head coach Matt McIntosh said. “Part of them showed up on the scoreboard, we had some great plays. It’s good to have those things to build off of, and I think there’s a lot we can look back at and say we did some things really well.”

Simon Kieffer finished the day 12 of 23 passing for 83 yards, no touchdowns and one interception for the Comets (2-2). Dropped passes were an issue for receivers, but Hoyt had another impressive outing, earning six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Benson Kieffer and Christian Maseman both added three catches.

Benson Kieffer was also responsible for the special teams touchdown, an 81-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

“We did a pretty dang good job,” McIntosh said. “That’s a really great football team on the other side there, and we knew that coming in, but boy they’re big and physical, so I thought our O-line did a really good job. I told them in our huddle that we had the best pass protection that we've had all season, against probably the best team we’ve played.”

Rapid City Christian was stifled on the ground, managing only 24 yards, while the Titans (5-0) racked up a monstrous 486 rushing yards and ended with 548 total on offense.

“That’s what they do. They’re really good at it,” McIntosh said of the MVP ground game. “They’ve got a great quarterback, they’ve got a great fullback and they’ve got two great wingbacks. Between them you’ve got to pick your poison, and I thought at times we did really well and other times they ran that option effectively.”

The Comets received the opening kickoff, but only two plays in Simon Kieffer was picked off by Blaine Bohr. The Titans then executed a methodical 10-play, 67-yard drive that included a fourth-and-6 conversion, capping it off with a 17-yard touchdown run by Drew Gerlach.

MVP quarterback Reed Rus made it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run to end a nine-play, 60-yard drive that also featured a conversion on fourth-and-6.

Rus’s first pass completion of the afternoon came on the first play of the second quarter, a 52-yard connection to Jordan Stoltz. Two plays later, the senior signal-caller handed the ball off to Austin Hauge, who scampered 27 yards for the touchdown and a 22-0 lead.

The Titans threatened again on their next possession, moving the ball inside the opposing 13-yard line, but Lars Kieffer popped the ball out of Bohr’s hand on a second-and-4 run and Malachai Maseman jumped on the recovery to turn the ball over.

Rapid City Christian picked up two first downs following the fumble, just its second and third of the contest, but was ultimately forced to punt for the fourth time and went into the locker room without any points.

MVP received the second-half kickoff with a prime opportunity to put a stranglehold on the game, but its kick returner fumbled the runback and Wes Schlabach recovered it to set up Rapid City Christian at the opposing 36, by far its best starting field position of the contest.

After using the passing game to move the ball down to the 14, the Comets caught the Titans off-guard by handing a third-and-10 play to Fischer, who picked up the first down, then went back to Fischer on the next play, and the senior tailback punched it in from 4 yards out to get his squad on the board and make it a two-possession game at 22-7.

MVP was relentless on the ground, however, and answered with an 11-play, 68-yard drive off all runs, capped off by a 2-yard score from Brady Fox to re-extend its lead to 28-7.

The Titans scored twice more in the third quarter, this time via big plays. Rus earned a 62-yard score on a QB keeper, and Christopher Mayer ran for a 73-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage following a Comets punt.

The 44-7 score induced a running clock for the final frame, and after Rapid City Christian fumbled a snap inside its own 10-yard line, Mayer scored on first-and-goal from the 5 to make it a 52-7 ballgame.

Benson Kieffer’s kickoff return touchdown came immediately after, the sophomore hauling in the kickoff on the left side of the field before zipping across it, finding blocks and sprinting down the right sideline for the score with 5:27 to play.

MVP nearly scored again on another efficient run-only drive to burn the clock, but Isaiah Olson lost the ball trying to stretch it over the goal line and Rapid City Christian jumped on it in the end zone.

McIntosh then drew up his trick play for one last shot to the end zone, Simon Kieffer sweeping the ball to Fisher, who hit Hoyt, who ran most of the way down the right sideline for the touchdown as the clock expired.

Rapid City Christian is back in action Friday against Lakota Tech (0-4) at Hart Ranch.