'My Blessings Are Different': Stroke, cancer survivor shares her journey in new book

Stroke and cancer survivor Judy Donahue’s new book “My Blessings Are Different,” chronicles her lifelong journey through grief, multiple illnesses and faith. Donahue ultimately hopes her book will inspire and encourage other people who find themselves facing difficult or life-threatening challenges.

“My Blessings Are Different” will be released by next week on Kindle and Amazon. Donahue, of Rapid City, will have a launch party from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, 7980 Clarkson Road in Rapid City. Donahue will sign copies of her book during the event.

Donahue, 62, has overcome life-threatening illnesses several times since she first battled thyroid cancer at age 14. “My Blessings Are Different” is a testament of how faith has given her strength and guidance to persevere. Writing the book is also a promise she made to her beloved aunt, Marcelle Effertz.

“She always encouraged me to write this book. Pre-COVID was the last time I saw her. She shook her finger at me and said, ‘You write that book!’” Donahue said.

Her aunt has since died. Donahue was determined to keep her promise to her aunt, and the book turned out to be a three-year project.

“I’m dyslexic, I have ADD (attention deficit disorder) and I had a stroke!” Donahue said. “I had great help and a good publisher.”

“I’m not an author. I am a wife, mom, grandmother and friend just trying to tell my story. My goal is to give God all the glory and to help one person in their life,” she said.

Lifelong South Dakota resident Donahue has dealt with loss and illness since she was a preteen. Her father was longtime Miner County Sheriff Eugene Kolbach. Her mother died suddenly days before Christmas when Donahue was 11.

Three years later, Donahue was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She successfully battled that, graduated from high school and married her high school sweetheart, Doug Donahue. This year the couple celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary.

Donahue’s book looks back on life choices, as well as illnesses, that were the hardest to overcome. In her 20s, Donahue was a young mother with a demanding career that ultimately pushed her to a breaking point.

“I worked for a retail company out of Sioux Falls and I sold my soul to that company. I neglected my marriage, I neglected my children. I worked seven days a week,” Donahue said. “The money was fine but I felt like they took advantage of us. There were a lot of other people in the same boat with the same company … but I did whatever they said. You know, you’re in your 20s and your dad says, ‘You have a good job, you keep it.’”

“When God wasn’t driving my bus, I would so often go in the ditch. In my 20s, I went off in the ditch,” Donahue said.

Donahue quit her job to be with her father when he was dying. She was 28. When the retail company called a year later, Donahue returned to her job and regretted it. She was 30 when the pressures of her job and grief triggered an emotional breakdown. She went to counseling, and she and her husband made a major change.

“My husband and I decided this was too hard and we needed to be by family, so that’s when we moved to Rapid City. My oldest sister lives in Rapid City. We wanted our kids to grow up with family,” Donahue said. “We moved to Rapid City jobless and homeless. It was a total act of faith and it was the best move we ever made.”

Donahue said the couple is grateful for their church, neighbors and community who have continually rallied around them in the 33 years they’ve lived here.

Health problems have been ongoing. Doug battled cancer in 1992, and Judy’s thyroid cancer reoccurred. Both the Donahues had COVID-19; Doug was hospitalized and his family was unsure he’d survive. Doug is currently receiving chemotherapy to treat chronic lymphatic leukemia. Judy also is facing some ongoing health issues.

The couple has two daughters, ages 40 and 36, and a son who is 30. When her son was six weeks old, Donahue was diagnosed with a glomus jugulare tumor, a rare non-cancerous vascular tumor that wraps itself around the carotid artery.

“My son has never known me not having health issues,” Donahue said.

Donahue went through three cranial surgeries to treat the tumor.

“With all my surgeries, I had to say goodbye to my kids. I had no idea if I was coming home or not. My kids had to grow up like that, and that’s hard,” she said.

When Donahue was 41 and weeks away from sending her oldest daughter to college, she was also preparing for a fourth surgery that was an attempt to uncoil and remove the tumor. The night before surgery, Donahue had a stroke. She had to relearn how to walk, talk and use her hands.

"They called it a watershed stroke, which is pretty serious among strokes," Donahue said.

She had the fourth surgery eight months after her stroke, and she’s undergone radiation treatments to treat the tumor.

Her own experience and recovery prompted Donahue to help launch the Black Hills Stroke Support Group and until recently, she was a facilitator of it. The group meets on the first Saturday of every month. For information, call Dixie, 605-381-2538 or Rita, 701-799-9004, for more information.

"I just want people to know there are other people out there who are survivors. They're not victims,” Donahue said.

Through their health problems, Donahue and her husband raised their own children and were foster parents to 450 others for 19 years.

“We live in such a selfish society,” Donahue said. “We wanted to show our kids it isn’t all about them. There are people that need our help, and so we started fostering. … Most of the kids we clicked with. It changed our kids. It made them better. Today, they are more compassionate and caring people because of the foster kids.”

One of the messages of Donahue’s book is the importance of finding reasons to be grateful.

“I feel like nobody’s challenges are over. Somebody always has it worse off than you. (Doug and I) are so blessed to have each other still,” Donahue said. “I didn’t ever think I would see my kids get married, let alone have five grandchildren. … My kids and my grandkids and my husband are my life.”

“It is hard, but you persevere and move on,” she said. “God’s not done with us yet. Our blessings are just different.”