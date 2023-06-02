The last day of school is bittersweet for Jo Gill. After spending her entire 39-year teaching career at West Middle School in Rapid City, Gill is retiring.

“This has been a good ride for me,” Gill said. “I have the best job in the world. I love those kids and I’ve given it my very best.”

Gill spent 25 years of her career teaching science. About 13 years ago she switched to teaching sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade girls PE and health. As she spent her days with kids ages 11 to 14, Gill has cherished watching them grow up.

“It’s lovely to weave into their lives, and it’s hard when they leave eighth grade,” Gill said. “When I became a P.E. teacher and I had them for three years, it’s hard. They take a little piece of your heart.”

“I read a quote by Mother Teresa: ‘My job is to love them while they are here.’ I thought, that’s my job. I go into the classroom and while they’re with me, I’m going to love them as big as I can. That’s the best I can do,” she said.

“I regret if I wasn’t enough for different kids in different situations. Deep down, I think people think teachers are supposed to be all things to all kids at all times. All I can do is try my best. I did try really, really hard,” Gill said.

West Middle School Principal Dan Conrad describes Gill as “the heartbeat of the building.”

“She’s been awesome. She’s the first one to say hello to everybody. She’s so welcoming,” said Conrad, who’s worked at West Middle School for 11 years. “I enjoy working with her every day.”

In an era when federal data indicates about 8% of teachers leave the profession every year, Conrad and Gill both say a 39-year career is unusual.

“The average middle school teacher doesn’t last 39 years. You have to be a little crazy,” Gill chuckled.

“West has a climate and culture of its own. We’ve got three teachers retiring this year and two of them have over 30 years teaching at this building,” Conrad said. “Thirty-nine years is unreal. [Jo Gill] was a science teacher and just as good a P.E. teacher. She gives 100% every day. She thinks of other people first.”

‘Teaching chose me’

Gill said teaching wasn’t her initial plan for a career. She struggled in high school and hated it. She credits a high school guidance counselor who helped put her on a path that got her to college. The counselor urged Gill to take a college admissions test, which she did.

“I scored particularly high in science and [the counselor] said, ‘You can get a scholarship.’ I thought to myself, ‘Sure, if they’re going to pay...I’ll go to college,’” Gill said.

She received a scholarship that got her started at Chadron State College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

“It blew my mind. I finally fit. I loved the sciences, I loved the health sciences,” Gill said.

Gill wanted to be a wildlife biologist, but the competition for jobs was fierce. She decided to try teaching, so she submitted an application with Rapid City Area Schools after she graduated from college.

“I don’t think I chose teaching. I think it chose me,” Gill said. “I got a job at the same school I went to.”

When Gill herself was in seventh, eighth, and ninth grades, she attended West Junior High which became West Middle School. Conrad estimates about half the current teachers at West Middle School were also students there.

Gill’s first job at West Middle School was a part-time position teaching seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade science and seventh-grade math.

“It’s crazy insane hard, looking back. It was three different grades and two subjects and I was just part-time,” Gill said. “And then I also did cheerleading and pep club and track. I was working my butt off and I just fell in love with it. It’s so much fun. It was like I was born to do it. I loved it.”

A couple of years later, Gill moved on to teaching seventh-grade science in the same classroom where she had been a student.

“Science is a ton of fun. It’s so much fun to teach biology to adolescents,” Gill said. “If they understand the changes [they’re going through], it helps them cope with them. When you understand things, it takes the edge off your self-doubt. I had a blast doing that.”

Like the counselor who encouraged her, Gill said she made an effort to guide and encourage her students in their studies and in their lives.

“Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future,” Gill said. “[Middle school] is such a critical age to pick good friends. If you pick [friends] who work hard and study, it’s going to lift you up...I think middle school teachers have an incredible opportunity to change lives when you can reach them at moments they’re so vulnerable.”

Gill said teaching PE and health has given her a platform to talk to students about “the whole package” of mental, physical and spiritual health.

“I constantly try to find examples [of role models] for kids,” said Gill, who used events like rock superstar Tina Turner’s death on May 24 as a teachable moment.

Gill sang Turner’s hit “Proud Mary” to her students as they ran laps and talked to them about Turner’s life as a woman who overcame abuse and rebuilt herself and her career.

“I tell kids, ‘You’re going to hit bottom. What are you going to do when you’re there?’” Gill said. “I take them for walks and show them grass that came through the asphalt. It didn’t wither and die. It busted through asphalt. When it’s dark for you, bust through your asphalt.”

“The greatest thing about her as a P.E. teacher is she does such a nice job empowering girls. She gives them self-confidence,” Conrad said.

Gill said “patience and kindness” is her mantra as a teacher.

“[Students] need a ton of patience and kindness. They’re big things to incorporate into whatever you teach. If you don’t love kids, don’t be a teacher. You’ve got to love them,” she said.

Kind colleagues and students

Gill attributes her long career at West Middle School largely to compassionate colleagues.

Her fellow teachers nominated her several times for teacher of the year — most recently in 2021 — but what seems most meaningful to Gill are the kindness and support she’s received from her colleagues over the years.

“One thing that makes me choke up is during 2020, I got COVID-19 really bad. I got really, really sick and there were no subs. My co-workers covered my classes for me and did the extra work and...they brought me meals. They’d bring over dinners and put them at my front door every day,” Gill said. “It was so kind of them...I can’t ever thank them enough.”

“Why stay at West? The co-workers and the kids and I’ve had really good bosses. My principals and assistant principals honestly have been really great people, and my co-workers are unbelievable, and it’s fun,” Gill said.

Gill fondly remembers many kindnesses from her students too, including sixth-graders this year who gave her a necklace that says “World’s Best P.E. Teacher Jo Gill.”

“You change kids but the truth is they change you. They’re making a difference in my life. I’m lucky,” she said. “When you work with kids, they give you hope. They fill your heart with hope and that’s a nice perk of the job. There are really good kids out there.”

Gill enjoys the fact that some of her colleagues now were formerly her students.

“I teach alongside teachers who were my students,” Gill said. “I open my arms and hug them. I try to stop by and say, ‘How are you doing?’ and before parent-teacher conferences, you go and try to prepare them.”

Gill said she sees former students everywhere from the grocery store to medical offices to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Her former students have included Rapid City mayoral candidate Jason Salamun and the children of other current mayoral candidates.

Gill also enjoyed the chances she’s had to teach two generations of students in some families.

“In a way, they seem like they become part of my family. I know their parents and I know them. Relationships are what it’s really all about,” she said.

In the course of her career, Gill married and had three children of her own — one of whom was born after Gill spent a 13-hour workday teaching and holding parent-teacher conferences. Retirement will give her more time with her parents and family.

Advocate for education

Gill is an advocate for teachers, the teaching profession and public education. Though she personally won’t benefit from it, Gill applauds Rapid City Area Schools’ decision to give teachers a 7% raise, calling it a step in the right direction.

“The teachers I work with, we’re all trying the very best we can. Some days are better than others,” she said. “What I see with teachers is they’re do-gooders...I see teachers who are busting their butts and staying late and coming in early and feeding kids and clothing kids...I see people working against all odds to make a difference.”

“The people who go into teaching by and large are really good people who have a heart to make the world a better place,” she said.

“I really believe public education is the backbone of society,” Gill said. “We need an educated society and a lot of it comes through public education. If public education goes under, we’re in a lot of trouble.”