Mystery $844B pot in Trump budget signals Medicaid cuts

“The president's great health care vision will ensure better care at lower costs,” said the budget overview. “Americans deserve affordable, personalized care that puts them in control and provides peace of mind.”

At a White House event with governors Monday, Trump repeated his promise to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Before “Obamacare,” such a patient could be denied an individual policy or charged more.

“We are always going to make sure that that's taken care of ... the pre-existing condition situation," he said. “It's a part of our society right now and nobody is going to change it.”

But the budget doesn't specify how, and that's important because taking care of people in poor health involves subsidizing higher costs for their coverage. “Pre-existing conditions is literally just a sentence — there is no policy behind it,” said Aviva Aron-Dine, a health policy expert with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which advocates for the poor.

The budget does telegraph that the administration is taking aim at Medicaid. The $600 billion federal-state program covers more than 70 million low-income people, ranging from newborns to elderly nursing home residents.