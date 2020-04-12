Name of Spearfish accident victim released

SPEARFISH, S.D. – A Spearfish, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spearfish.
A 2000 Ford F350 pickup was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, collided with a guardrail and entered the north ditch where it tipped and rolled.
The driver, 39-year-old Benjamin Yackley, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. He later died at a Spearfish hospital.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
