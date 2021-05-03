 Skip to main content
Name released In Custer County fatal crash
  • Updated
A 67-year-old Custer man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash south of Pringle.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 89 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

John Karlowitsch, Jr., the driver, was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

