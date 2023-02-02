The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 56-year-old man who died in jail Wednesday.

Floyd Joseph Slowbear was found dead in his cell early Wednesday morning about seven hours after being held on a disorderly conduct charge. The sheriff's office said Slowbear was booked into the jail at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. He was found dead at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, and the initial manner of death was determined to be natural causes, but final results are pending.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the death.