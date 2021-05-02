Name the Garbage Truck contest voting continues

Voting continues for another week in Rapid City’s ‘Name The Garbage Truck’ contest with the public getting the chance to weigh in and make selections to name nine City garbage trucks.
In March, the City’s Solid Waste Division requested submissions from the public for the contest and officials reported an overwhelming response. By the submission deadline, 315 names were submitted.
The public is choosing among 35 finalists. The public is invited to cast their vote at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQCN3Q6
The public can submit votes through next Sunday, May 9. The city will post online reminders to vote, but votes can only be cast by going to the survey monkey.
The nine entries receiving the most votes will be the winners.
The winning selections and submitters will be announced during National Public Works Week May 16-22. Winners will be invited to the Rapid City Landfill in June to place magnetic signs on the city’s garbage trucks. Contest prizes are being provided by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, future home of The Monument.
The 35 finalists include – in alphabetical order:
- Atake-a the trash
- Bounty, Brutus
- Calamity Trash
- Cindersmella
- Cruncher the Muncher
- Dumpy DeTrash
- Feed Me
- Gimmy Garbage
- Henrietta Hauler
- Leroy Lift
- Litter Gitter
- Mr. Hasty Wasty
- Mt. Trashmore
- Obi-One-Can-Only
- Oscar, Pack Man
- Pepe LePew,
- Petunia
- Phil-Up
- PU STU
- Refuse Remover
- Reliable Ray
- Rubbish Ralph
- Sir Dumps a lot
- Smashasaurus
- Smellma
- Steely Dan
- Stop-O-Potomas
- The Tin-binator
- Timmy Tipper
- Trash B Gonesky
- Trashlanding
- Wallie
- Wasting Away
For questions or more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.