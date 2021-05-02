Name the Garbage Truck contest voting continues

Voting continues for another week in Rapid City’s ‘Name The Garbage Truck’ contest with the public getting the chance to weigh in and make selections to name nine City garbage trucks.

In March, the City’s Solid Waste Division requested submissions from the public for the contest and officials reported an overwhelming response. By the submission deadline, 315 names were submitted.

The public is choosing among 35 finalists. The public is invited to cast their vote at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQCN3Q6

The public can submit votes through next Sunday, May 9. The city will post online reminders to vote, but votes can only be cast by going to the survey monkey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nine entries receiving the most votes will be the winners.

The winning selections and submitters will be announced during National Public Works Week May 16-22. Winners will be invited to the Rapid City Landfill in June to place magnetic signs on the city’s garbage trucks. Contest prizes are being provided by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, future home of The Monument.

The 35 finalists include – in alphabetical order: