Names released in fatal Lawrence County motorcycle crash

A Newcastle, Wyoming, man has been identified as the person who died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash west of Lead.
Preliminary information indicates that a 2017 Harley Davidson FLSTC Motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.
Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. Chrisjen McIlvain, the 31-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marina McIlvain of Newcastle, the 29-year-old female passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.