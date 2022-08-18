Nappy Roots concert postponed after shooting incident involving a member of the band

The Golden Hour Live concert series scheduled for Saturday has been postponed following the kidnapping and shooting of Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a search is underway for two suspects who robbed a patron at the Atlantucky Brewery and then attacked and kidnapped Adams before shooting him in the leg during an attempt to escape.

“We heard about the unfortunate events in Atlanta and hope that Scales has a full and speedy recovery,” said Domico Rodriguez, President & CEO of Main Street Square. “We are working with the Nappy Roots booking agent to reschedule the concert for this fall so as of right now, Golden Hour Live will be postponed. It’s an unfortunate event, but it’s important we respect both Scales and the group’s privacy at this time as he recovers.”

Adams, who is the co-owner of the brewery with several other Nappy Roots members, was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important,” fellow Nappy Roots member and brewery co-owner Skinny (William Hughes) said in a statement. “We would appreciate it if the public would allow us some privacy over the next week while we re-evaluate the situation, as this is an ongoing investigation. I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. But know for now that Scales is safe and recovering.”

All VIP passes pre-purchased will be valid when the concert is rescheduled.

If you would like to inquire about a refund, contact Destiny@mainstreetsquarerc.com. Visit our Facebook page for more information and updates on the rescheduled date of the event.