 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Finals Rodeo First Round
agate

National Finals Rodeo First Round

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

National Finals Rodeo

Arlington, Ft. Worth, Texas

First Round

Thursday

Bareback Riding

1 Richmond Champion, 87.5 points, $26,231; 2. (tie) Mason Clements, 87, $18,192; 2. Jess Pope, 87, $18,192; 4. Cole Reiner, 85, $8,885; 4. Clayton Biglow, 85, $8,885; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $4,231.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1.(tie)  Rusty Wright, 86 points, $23,481; 1. Lefty Holman, 86, $23,481; 3. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $15,654; 4. Wyatt Casper, 85, $11,000; 5. (tie) Brody Cress, 84.5, $5,500 and Chase Brooks, 84.5, $5,500. Others: Shorty Garrett, 82; Cole Elshere, no score.

Bull Riding

1. Stetson Wright, 90.5 points, $26,231; 2. Ky Hamilton, 90, $20,731; 3. Trevor Kastner, 87, $15,654; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5; $11,000; 5. Clayton Sellars, 86, $6,769; 6. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $4,231.

Steer Wrestling

1. (tie) Jesse Brown, 3.9 seconds, $20,872; 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $20,872; 1. Blake Knowles, 3.9, $20,872; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0, $8,885; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.0, $8,885; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.1 $4,231.

Team Roping

1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. (Tie) Dustin Egusquiza / Travis Graves, 4.9, $18,192; 2. Luke Brown / Joseph Harrison, 4.9, $18,192; 4. Clay Smith / Jade Corkill, 5.1, $11,000. 5. Brenten Hall / Chase Tryan, 5.2, $6,769; 6. Cody Snow / Junior Nogueira, 5.7, $4,231. Others: Nelson Wyatt / Levi Lord, 6.8.

Tie Down Roping

1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ty Harris, 7.8, $15,654; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $11,000; 5. (tie) Westyn Hughes, 8.3, $5,500; 5. Cory Solomon, 8.3, $5,500.

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18 seconds; $26,231; 2. Tiany Schuster, 17.25, $20,731; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.32, $15,654; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $11,000; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.50, $6,769; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.56, $4,231. Others: Jessica Routier, 17.74; Lisa Lockhart, 22.11.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Nov. 28

The taxpayers of South Dakota pay for the state to get amendments put on the ballot, pay for the voting process, pay for their vote to be over…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of powerful telescope collapsing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News