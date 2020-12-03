National Finals Rodeo First Round

National Finals Rodeo
Arlington, Ft. Worth, Texas
First Round
Thursday
Bareback Riding
1 Richmond Champion, 87.5 points, $26,231; 2. (tie) Mason Clements, 87, $18,192; 2. Jess Pope, 87, $18,192; 4. Cole Reiner, 85, $8,885; 4. Clayton Biglow, 85, $8,885; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $4,231.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1.(tie) Rusty Wright, 86 points, $23,481; 1. Lefty Holman, 86, $23,481; 3. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $15,654; 4. Wyatt Casper, 85, $11,000; 5. (tie) Brody Cress, 84.5, $5,500 and Chase Brooks, 84.5, $5,500. Others: Shorty Garrett, 82; Cole Elshere, no score.
Bull Riding
1. Stetson Wright, 90.5 points, $26,231; 2. Ky Hamilton, 90, $20,731; 3. Trevor Kastner, 87, $15,654; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5; $11,000; 5. Clayton Sellars, 86, $6,769; 6. Sage Kimzey, 80.5, $4,231.
Steer Wrestling
1. (tie) Jesse Brown, 3.9 seconds, $20,872; 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $20,872; 1. Blake Knowles, 3.9, $20,872; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, 4.0, $8,885; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.0, $8,885; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.1 $4,231.
Team Roping
1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. (Tie) Dustin Egusquiza / Travis Graves, 4.9, $18,192; 2. Luke Brown / Joseph Harrison, 4.9, $18,192; 4. Clay Smith / Jade Corkill, 5.1, $11,000. 5. Brenten Hall / Chase Tryan, 5.2, $6,769; 6. Cody Snow / Junior Nogueira, 5.7, $4,231. Others: Nelson Wyatt / Levi Lord, 6.8.
Tie Down Roping
1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ty Harris, 7.8, $15,654; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $11,000; 5. (tie) Westyn Hughes, 8.3, $5,500; 5. Cory Solomon, 8.3, $5,500.
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18 seconds; $26,231; 2. Tiany Schuster, 17.25, $20,731; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.32, $15,654; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $11,000; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.50, $6,769; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.56, $4,231. Others: Jessica Routier, 17.74; Lisa Lockhart, 22.11.
