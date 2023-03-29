The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Dana Limbo of Sturgis to the rank of colonel during a ceremony this month at the Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.

Limbo began his military service in 1994 with the 109th Engineer Battalion in Sturgis. He received his commission as a Second Lieutenant from the South Dakota Officer Candidate School in 1999 and was assigned as a platoon leader with the 211th and 200th bridging companies.

Limbo has served in a various command and staff positions during his career. He was the company commander of the 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish, the Training Center Headquarters Company in Rapid City, and the battalion commander for the 881st Troop Command in Sturgis. He held various operations and personnel staff positions in Joint Force Headquarters.

Limbo deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation New Dawn, where he received the Bronze Star and Combat Action badge. Limbo has more than 28 years of service in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Limbo started his full-time career with the South Dakota National Guard in 1998 and was recently selected as the construction and facilities management officer for the South Dakota National Guard. He previously served in several positions in that office before being selected as the director.

Limbo holds a bachelor of science degree in education from South Dakota State University. He currently attends the U.S. Army War College and is scheduled to graduate in July with a master's degree in strategic studies.

Limbo and his wife, Francy, have four children and live near Sturgis.