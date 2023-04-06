The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted John Wurtz of Rapid City to the rank of chief warrant officer five during a ceremony March 24 at Camp Rapid. This is the highest rank of the warrant officer corps.

Wurtz began his military career in 2000 with the 1085th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) as an aircraft electrician. He attended warrant officer candidate school and helicopter flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, and graduated in 2003 as the honor graduate.

Wurtz holds the position of commander, Detachment 5, Company C, 2/641st Aviation. His unit operates the C-12 airplane, responsible for transporting personnel and cargo. He was previously assigned as the commander of Detachment 2, Company B, 935th Aviation, which provided advanced maintenance for rotary-wing aircraft.

Wurtz deployed to Kosovo in 2008 and Kuwait in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He also supported missions in Nicaragua and the Southwest Border. He is qualified in the UH-60 Blackhawk and LUH-72 Lakota helicopters and the C-12 airplane. Wurtz is a qualified aviation safety officer and maintenance test pilot.

"I have had the privilege to be around some great mentors who have shown me humility and how to be a good person," Wurtz said. "This promotion is due in part to the professionalism of my mentors, friends, and family."

Wurtz and his wife, Heather, have three children and live in Rapid City. Wurtz was recently inducted into the Montana State University Hall of Fame for track and field.