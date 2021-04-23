Gov. Noem joins lawsuit against Biden carbon plan

Gov. Kristi Noem, together with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and eight other state attorneys general, is suing the Biden Administration to prevent it from establishing a damages value to the “social cost of greenhouse gases."

Noem and the nine AGs say this will kill thousands of American jobs and impose a burden onto citizens.

“After a year of misguided lockdowns in response to the COVID pandemic, the last thing that America needs is more burdensome regulation that will cripple our economy,” Noem said in a press release. “President Biden’s attempt to implement a ‘social cost of greenhouse gases’ value will result in government sticking their hands into virtually every aspect of our day-to-day lives. With this lawsuit, we are committed to fighting off such unconstitutional overreach.”

The lawsuit is in response to a recent Executive Order in which President Joe Biden formed a working group to establish a damages value based upon global environmental damages from climate change. The value would be called the “social cost of carbon” as well as methane and nitrous oxide. The president also required federal agencies to immediately begin applying the value in regulatory actions and other decision-making processes.