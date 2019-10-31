WASHINGTON | Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota was one of 196 Republicans who voted today against a resolution to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“I voted against the impeachment resolution,” Johnson said in a new release. “The process it establishes doesn’t provide the transparency and fairness we need. It concentrates power in the hands of Adam Schiff, who is given a veto over Republican efforts to call witnesses and subpoena records. A tainted impeachment process does not better us as a nation.”
The resolution was approved on a vote of 232-196 by the House of Representatives. All Republicans voted against the measure, joined by two Democrats. Four lawmakers skipped the vote — three Republicans and one Democrat.
This formal impeachment vote comes 37 days after the Speaker of the House launched impeachment proceedings. There have been 72 hours of testimony to which the majority of Congress and the American people have been denied access.