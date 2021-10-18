Regents announce efforts to encourage post-secondary education

The Board of Regents announced the launch of the Dakota Dream coalition on Monday as part of an ongoing effort to encourage South Dakotans to pursue post-secondary education, according to a news release from the board.

The coalition is funded by a national grant through the U.S. Department of Education and coordinated through the Board of Regents. The coalition includes representatives from the regents’ central office, Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota Mines, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota Department of Education, South Dakota Board of Technical Education, and Mapping Your Future.

Our Dakota Dream is designed to support the dreams of South Dakotans who require education after high school. Post-secondary certifications can take many forms, and many dreams can only be achieved by attending college, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The regents also announced an extension of its Free College Application Campaign from one week to six weeks. Application fees at all South Dakota colleges and universities will be waived from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30. At other times, undergraduate application fees for South Dakota public universities range from $20 to $35.