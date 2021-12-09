Rep. Johnson's trade, farm bills pass U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., sponsored two pieces of legislation that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives Wednesday to address transparency in cattle sales and provide leverage for U.S. exports overseas.

Johnson authored H.R. 5609, the Cattle Contract Library Act, which would establish a library of cattle contracts that would be housed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service Department. Johnson said small cattle producers are unaware of the contract terms being offered to large meat packers, causing a disadvantage. The bill passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 411-13.

"There is overwhelming consensus with producer groups that the Cattle Contract Library is absolutely an important step," Johnson said during a media call Thursday. "There is solid consensus across cattle country that this is the right thing to do... The Cattle Contract Library is not a silver bullet, but too often I think in livestock space we have let perfect be the enemy of good."

Johnson said the Cattle Contract Library will provide transparency for producers and increase competition in an industry that has seen extreme pricing volatility.

Johnson also teamed up with U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., to sponsor the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act to address the supply-chain crisis that is clogging shipping ports and providing unfair trade practices with imports to the United States and exports overseas. The bill passed the House Wednesday on a 364-60 vote.

“We’ve all been impacted by the backlog in the supply chain and shipping delays,” Johnson said. “China and the foreign flagged ocean carriers aren’t playing fair and accountability is long overdue. If you want to do business with American ports, you need to play by our basic rules. I am proud of the coalition Congressman Garamendi and I have worked to build over the last year. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act puts American consumers, farmers, ranchers, retailers, truckers, manufacturers, and small businesses first. Our bill passed the House with strong bipartisan support and I look forward to seeing it pass the Senate.”

Johnson said South Dakota businesses have been experiencing port delays, equipment access issues and declined bookings leading to a negative impact on the state's economy. He specifically pointed out companies like Valley Queen Cheese in Milbank that has more than 2 million pounds of lactose waiting for export, sitting in a warehouse waiting on an empty shipping container to arrive at port.

He also said Strider Bikes in Rapid City has experienced significant delays in importing their product to the United States and distributing the bicycles to retail locations.

Johnson said the Ocean Shipping Reform Act will provide several safeguards like establishing reciprocal trade to promote U.S. exports, requiring ocean carriers to adhere to minimum service standards, requiring ocean carriers or marine terminal operators to certify that any late fees known as “detention and demurrage” charges comply with federal regulations or face penalties and shifting burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier.

Other guidelines would prohibit ocean carriers from declining opportunities for U.S. exports unreasonably and require ocean common carriers to report each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage that makes port in the United States.

Both the Cattle Contract Library Act and the Ocean Shipping Reform Act head to the U.S. Senate. Johnson said he expects quick action and support in the Senate on the measures.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

