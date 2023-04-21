About 50 people gathered at NDN Collective's first "Rapid City vs. Racism" town hall Thursday night to discuss racism in Rapid City schools.

The purpose of the town hall, according to Action Organizer Sunny Red Bear, was to define and document racism in RCAS so the nonprofit can work towards finding solutions and "address both systems and people who uphold white supremacy."

Surveys were made available at the entrance, and NDN Collective staff had a room set up for recording and documenting incidents.

About 10 people — parents, grandparents and a student — spoke at the event publicly and shared what they characterized as an unwillingness to address racism, a poor reporting system and a lack of Native American representation and support for children.

A middle school student said he's been bullied for his hair, which he keeps in a long braid reaching down his back. He recounted an incident where he was drinking from a water fountain and another kid walked by and grabbed his braid before walking away laughing.

The teenager said some of his friends have chosen to wear their hair in a bun to avoid attention.

"That bullying happens, and nothing ever comes of it," he said.

The student said the issue extends beyond student interactions. He said teachers discourage discussions about racism and have made negative, unprompted comments to him about Native American movements like Landback, a NDN Collective movement.

One parent of a student-athlete said teenagers from a local school called her son a racial slur. When she told the coach, he was dismissive and refused to address it.

She said a referee told her son "it's not sacred here" about his long hair when he didn't want to tuck it in into his uniform. She said her son was often left out of team events, and she ultimately transferred him to another school with more Native American students.

"Maybe he'll get to be involved more, maybe he'll make friends," she said.

A father of a high school senior who's an athlete at a Rapid City school said, regarding coaches, "there was not a relationship with the Native parents, and I don't know if it was intentional."

Red Bear said it took a while to figure out the focus of the "Rapid City vs. Racism" campaign. She said as the year started, a lot of parents and students were coming into NDN Collective to share "their experiences, their stories, their incidences."

"We got drawn in by seeing this big need within Rapid City Area Schools to be able to start shining a light on these issues by being able to support our students in all kinds of different ways, whatever ways that they need," Red Bear said.

As people shared their stories at the town hall, Red Bear jotted down bullet points on two white boards. The first was titled, "What are some ways our children could feel safer and more cared for in our schools?" and the second, "Rapid City vs. Racism; Goal: Defining racism within RCAS."

Bullet points on the first white board included, "someone to talk to," "indigenous students unity/togetherness," "knowing a way to report bullying," and "more representation in sports."

The second included, "fear of retaliation," "microaggressions from leaders/teachers," "patterns of silencing victims," and "parents and coaches enabling students' racist remarks and behavior."

Red Bear said the next town hall, scheduled for 6 p.m. May 9, will focus on education about the reporting process for bullying and racism.

Rapid City Area Schools spokesperson, Bobbi Schaefbauer, did not comment on the town hall directly, but said the schools have written policies regarding bullying and discrimination in place.