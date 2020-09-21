NDN Collective to host backpack giveaway for Native American youth in Rapid City today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Sept. 21, NDN Collective will be giving away backpacks filled with supplies to Native American students and youth in the Rapid City area. The backpack giveaway will be a walk-up event held outside of the NDN Collective headquarters in downtown Rapid City at 317 Main Street, beginning at 4:00 p.m. and until supplies last. Masks and safe distancing are required.

“As parents and community members, we recognize that the best thing we can do during these times is to support, unify and uplift one another, especially our children,” said Sarah Pierce, NDN Collective Director of Education Equity. “This backpack giveaway is a small token of our continued investment in our students and in recognition of families and communities as the original and primary sovereign educators of our children."

Distribution of the backpacks will take place in the parking lot of the NDN Collective headquarters. Supplies are limited to 500 backpacks, and each backpack also contains some NDN Collective swag. Drivers are advised to park their vehicles on Main Street and walk to the NDN Collective parking lot.