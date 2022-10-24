Neal Cruce resigning as Central football head coach

Neal Cruce is stepping down as head coach of the Rapid City Central football team after three seasons, school activities director Jordan Bauer announced Monday afternoon.

"We want to thank Coach Cruce for his leadership, his attention to relationship building, and his complete buy-in to what we are working towards within Cobblers Athletics," Bauer said in a statement. "We wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.”

Cruce, a Casey, Kentucky native, was hired in March 2020 to replace former head coach Erik Iverson, who went 6-23 in his three seasons. Cruce compiled a 2-24 record with the Cobblers that included wins over Rapid City Stevens in 2020 and Douglas in 2021. Central finished the 2022 season with a winless 0-9 record and did not make the Class 11AAA playoffs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been the head coach of the Cobbler football program the last few years," Cruce said in a statement. "It was a pleasure getting to know and work with all the staff and assistant coaches. We had our struggles but there were many good times we had as a team. I wish all the players I have coached nothing but the best in the future.”

Bauer stated that the search for a new head coach will begin in early 2023 and that he'll be looking for candidates who emphasis positive and relationship-building.

"Implementing systems that fit our current student-athletes to put them in the best position possible to be successful will also be a large component in the selection process," Bauer said in the statement. "These factors will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next football coach at Rapid City Central High School."