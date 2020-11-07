Nebraska-Kearney runs past Chadron State

Kearney’s attack was led by sophomore quarterback TJ Davis, who carried 20 times for 252 yards. He scored his team’s first two touchdowns on runs of 9 and 79 yards and added another in the fourth period on a second 9-yard jaunt.

Long said Davis may be the best running quarterback he’s ever seen.

Davis threw just five passes, but completed two of them for 86 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown toss to D’Angelo Shepherd in the third period. His other completion was a 59-yard hook up with Joe Stiffend on the play preceding Davis’s fourth quarter TD.

Freshman Damien Cearns scored Kearney’s remaining two touchdowns on a 79-yard burst in the opening quarter and a 3-yard run in the second period.

Chadron State’s offense also had some clout. After Kearney went 75 yards in 10 plays for its first touchdown, the Eagles answered with an 80-yard drive in eight plays that was capped by an 18-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Holst to inside receiver Cole Thurness.

Midway in the second quarter, Holst threw about a 15-yard pass over the middle to wide receiver Montel Gladney, who raced to the end zone to complete a 74-yard play.

The Eagles combined both passing and rushing for their second half touchdowns.