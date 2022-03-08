Nebraska man identified as victim in I-90 crash near Box Elder

A Norfolk, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died late Friday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that an 2006 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled and came to rest in the left westbound lane. It was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.

Dennis Jones, the 69-year-old driver of the GMC Acadia, was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital. The two other people were not injured.

Charges are pending against Peter Lyon of Edmonds, Washington, the 51-year-old driver of the Toyota Tacoma. Seat belt use by all three people involved is under investigation.

The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

