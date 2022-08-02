Nebraska man wanted for torture, sexual assault arrested in Rapid City

A Lincoln, Nebraska man — who allegedly kidnapped a man and woman in Lincoln July 28, torturing the man for hours and sexually assaulting the woman before fleeing to Rapid City — was arrested by U.S. Marshal Monday afternoon.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service press release, members of the Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Tanner Danielson, 30, at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. The task force consists of agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Danielson is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Police allege in court records that Danielson and his co-defendant, Austin Wildhalm, of Hickman, NE, kidnapped a 26-year-old man and his female friend in an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary. Danielson and Wildhalm held the pair captive in a Lincoln warehouse for 12 hours, the Lincoln County Star reported. Wildhalm was arrested in Lincoln July 29.

The man who was tortured told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after two men ambushed him amid a drug deal. He said Danielson put a semi-automatic handgun in his mouth and threatened to kill him. The victim alleged Danielson put a tab of LSD in his mouth, which he spit out and vomited.

The woman, who is not named, told investigators Danielson sexually assaulted her, but she was not otherwise tortured. Danielson drove her home and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident, the woman later told police.

The Star reported that the male victim said Danielson and Wildhalm bound him and taped his mouth shut before driving him to a rural area, where they tied him to a tree and told him if he wasn't still there Monday, they would kill his family.

The man freed himself and walked until he found a deputy. He was then taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. Danielson is being held at the Pennington County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Andrew Welgley of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.