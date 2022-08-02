 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nebraska man wanted for torture, sexual assault arrested in Rapid City

  • 0

A Lincoln, Nebraska man — who allegedly kidnapped a man and woman in Lincoln July 28, torturing the man for hours and sexually assaulting the woman before fleeing to Rapid City — was arrested by U.S. Marshal Monday afternoon.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service press release, members of the Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Tanner Danielson, 30, at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. The task force consists of agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. 

Danielson is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault, according to the U.S. Marshals. 

Police allege in court records that Danielson and his co-defendant, Austin Wildhalm, of Hickman, NE, kidnapped a 26-year-old man and his female friend in an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary. Danielson and Wildhalm held the pair captive in a Lincoln warehouse for 12 hours, the Lincoln County Star reported. Wildhalm was arrested in Lincoln July 29. 

People are also reading…

The man who was tortured told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after two men ambushed him amid a drug deal. He said Danielson put a semi-automatic handgun in his mouth and threatened to kill him. The victim alleged Danielson put a tab of LSD in his mouth, which he spit out and vomited. 

The woman, who is not named, told investigators Danielson sexually assaulted her, but she was not otherwise tortured. Danielson drove her home and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident, the woman later told police. 

The Star reported that the male victim said Danielson and Wildhalm bound him and taped his mouth shut before driving him to a rural area, where they tied him to a tree and told him if he wasn't still there Monday, they would kill his family. 

The man freed himself and walked until he found a deputy. He was then taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. Danielson is being held at the Pennington County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. 

Andrew Welgley of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.

Tanner Danielson

Danielson

 Courtesy of the Lincoln Journal Star

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 29

Your Two Cents for July 29

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should re…

Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against de…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man is caught by his brother after falling from a balcony in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News