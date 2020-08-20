Nebraska troopers find military tank abandoned on Interstate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't a typical abandoned vehicle call for the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday.

A patrol trooper was alerted early Thursday that a large military vehicle was sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

The trooper determined the tank belonged to the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

The patrol discovered the tank was being returned to South Dakota from a training mission in California when it was abandoned sometime Wednesday by the driver for a trucking company contracted to move it, Thomas said.

Thomas said the patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return the tank to them and to find the driver who abandoned it.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0