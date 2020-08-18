Neighborhood food distributions resume Aug. 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feeding South Dakota is transitioning back to its neighborhood food distributions this month in Rapid City. This spring, in an effort to meet the increased demand for food assistance because of COVID-19, Feeding South Dakota had moved to one weekly distribution at Central States Fairgrounds. Since March 30, Feeding South Dakota has provided food assistance to 2.5 times the number of South Dakotans it typically serves.

Starting Aug. 22, neighborhood distributions will resume in Rapid City at these dates and times.

Aug. 22: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2822 Canyon Lake Drive, 9-11 a.m.; Rapid City Club for Boys, 320 N. 4th St., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 26: Star Village, 27 Signal Drive, 10 a.m.-noon; Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, 5103 Longview Drive, 2-4 p.m.

Aug. 28: Career Learning Center, 730 E. Watertown St., 10 a.m.-noon; Mother Butler Center, 231 Knollwood Drive, 2-4 p.m.

Those in need of food are asked to visit the one neighborhood distribution center nearest them once each calendar month. People will be required to bring their photo ID to each food distribution and self-declare their household size and household income.