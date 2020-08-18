Neighborhood food distributions resume Aug. 22

Feeding South Dakota is transitioning back to its neighborhood food distributions this month in Rapid City. This spring, in an effort to meet the increased demand for food assistance because of COVID-19, Feeding South Dakota had moved to one weekly distribution at Central States Fairgrounds. Since March 30, Feeding South Dakota has provided food assistance to 2.5 times the number of South Dakotans it typically serves.
Starting Aug. 22, neighborhood distributions will resume in Rapid City at these dates and times.
Aug. 22: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2822 Canyon Lake Drive, 9-11 a.m.; Rapid City Club for Boys, 320 N. 4th St., 1-3 p.m.
Aug. 26: Star Village, 27 Signal Drive, 10 a.m.-noon; Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, 5103 Longview Drive, 2-4 p.m.
Aug. 28: Career Learning Center, 730 E. Watertown St., 10 a.m.-noon; Mother Butler Center, 231 Knollwood Drive, 2-4 p.m.
Those in need of food are asked to visit the one neighborhood distribution center nearest them once each calendar month. People will be required to bring their photo ID to each food distribution and self-declare their household size and household income.
Go to feedingsouthdakota.org/mobile to view a list of September distributions. Follow facebook.com/FeedingSD for the most current mobile food distribution notifications.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare for these mobile distributions. Healthy individuals who have not had exposure to anyone with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to register and sign up to volunteer at feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer.
