Neil Young reconsiders suing Trump after his songs were played at Mount Rushmore​

Neil Young is changing his mind about suing President Trump over the use of his songs at his visit to Mount Rushmore, and at Trump’s campaign events.
In a post written on the Neil Young Archives, Young said he’s reconsidering legal action after seeing how Trump is handling the unrest in Portland, Oregon.
“Imagine what it feels like to hear ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ after this President speaks, like it is his theme song,” Young said in the post. “I did not write it for that.”
Young’s dispute with Trump over the use of his songs began in 2015 when Trump chose to play “Rockin’ in the Free World” as he announced his Presidential run.
At that time, Young claimed the Trump campaign was not authorized to use the track, but a Trump spokesperson said the song was obtained legally.
The Journal observed that at least three of Young’s songs played on July 3 at Mount Rushmore: “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Cowgirl in the Sand” and “Like a Hurricane.”
Young took to Twitter on July 3, saying “This is NOT ok with me…” and “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux.”
Young supported the efforts of 150 protesters who shut down the road to Mount Rushmore on July 3 to protest Trump’s visit and the monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota people.
