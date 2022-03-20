Nelson, Clarke fined and suspended after Saturday night fight

A player from each team was fined and suspended after a second period fight Saturday night during the Rapid City Rush's 3-2 overtime win over the Kansas City Mavericks at the Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Rapid City’s Logan Nelson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions when he knocked down Kansas City's Reid Perepeluk. When he saw Perepeluk on the ice, Garrett Clarke left the players' bench and joined the fight. Clarke was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.

Nelson will miss Rapid City’s games vs. Kansas City March 20 and vs. Atlanta March 25. Clarke will miss Kansas City’s games at Rapid City March 20, at Allen March 30 and April 1 and against. Wichita April 2 and at Allen April 6.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0