Nelson gives herculean performance as Rush stave off elimination in OT

Scott Burt can’t remember what he told his squad after they fell behind by three goals Tuesday night. It doesn’t matter anymore.

From the depth of a proverbial ocean and on the brink of elimination, the Rapid City Rush clawed their way back behind a heroic performance from Logan Nelson, and stay alive in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Nelson potted a pair of goals as the Rush tallied three straight to force overtime. Then deep into the extra period, the 28-year-old buried a wrister from the slot, finishing off a hat trick and scoring the game-winner as his team avoided a sweep and force a Game 5 on Wednesday in the Mountain Division Finals at The Monument Ice Arena.

“I was just happy,” Nelson said of his game-winner. “They all don’t go in like that, these nights don’t happen too often, so you’ve just got to appreciate it and come back tomorrow and work hard.”

At the end of last season, Nelson was cut by the Atlanta Gladiators and told he was washed up. Burt brought him to the Black Hills as a last chance.

“He’s been a stud all year long,” said Burt, Rapid City’s head coach. “I told him this could be his last shot, right at the first time we talked, and he just wanted an opportunity to give it a chance, and he’s exceeded my expectations.”

After Nelson’s first two goals, scored in the final two minutes of the second period to cut it to a one-goal game, Kyle Rhodes potted the equalizer in the third, his first goal of the postseason. Brett Gravelle also scored in 37 seconds into the contest, and Zach Court also found the back of the net in the opening frame. Nelson also tacked on one assist to his impressive statline.

“We got to a point where there was nothing to save the energy for,” Burt said of the three-goal deficit. “I tip my cap to this group because right from the get-go they haven’t stopped. They don’t stop working, and man, I'm just proud of them.”

Lukas Parik kept the Rush (5-3-1) in the game in the third period and overtime after a dismal start where he allowed all five goals in the opening 33 minutes. The rookie didn’t let another one past him after that, making a plethora of clutch saves down the stretch.

“He’s still young, very very young, and the more experience that he gets in these situations are only going to help him along the way in his career, because he’s going to have a lot of career,” Burt said. “He made the timely saves when we needed them, and he gave us an opportunity to win a hockey game.”

Rapid City’s comeback efforts were evident right away with Gravelle’s goal, scored on the first shot of the game when he forced a turnover in the neutral zone and split two defenders before firing in the breakaway chance.

It didn’t take long for the Grizzlies (7-3-1) to pull ahead though, as Kyle Betts notched their first goal via shorthanded at 12:01 of the first period. Then Benjamin Tarif tallied the go-ahead marker at 17:12, grabbing hold of a turnover and deking Parik forehand to backhand before finishing top-shelf.

Court, playing in his just his second playoff game, evened things at 2-2 when he zipped into the crease from the right-wing circle and beat Utah goalie Peyton Jones at 17:26.

The majority of the middle frame was all Grizzlies, as Mason Mannek swiped in a near-side goal off a faceoff at 4:16, Tarif snapped a wrister past the glove side of Parik at 8:50 for his second goal of the night and Dakota Raabe put away a glove-side rebound at 12:57 after a slap shot from the left wall sailed his way.

It appeared the Rush were done for, but Nelson sparked the comeback when he buried a wrister from above the right circle at 18:24 of the second, then skated into the slot and got his stick on a Tyson Helgesen wrister that deflected into the net to make it 5-4 with 16.6 seconds left in the frame.

Rhodes’s game-tying goal, a delayed wrister from the right circle, was potted at 5:46 of the third. Rapid City allowed just eight shots on net in the third period and survived the frame, pushing the game to overtime where Nelson came through as the hero, finishing an odd-man rush with a wrister to the stick side of Jones.

“We knew we had a chance if we kept putting pucks on the net and did the right things and capitalize on our opportunities and make the best of it,” Nelson said. “I think it’s just hard work and determination. I don’t think this group wants to go home yet, and we put our nose to the grindstone and gave ourselves another day.”

The Rush are right back to facing elimination Wednesday for Game 5. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

“The energy’s there right now,” Burt said. “So they need to get their meal in them and their fluids in them, and just come to try and live another day.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.