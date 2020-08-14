NESIBA: Rent-a-Bank scheme threatens to bring predatory lending back to South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After South Dakota voted to cap payday and car title lending rates in 2016, Maxine Broken Nose, whose family lost their vehicle to a car title lender said, “I’m glad the initiative passed, because. . .[W]e’re getting justice in a small way. . .They can’t do that to anyone else.”

However, on July 20, 2020, the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) proposed a rule that would allow national banks to ignore our 36% rate cap. The proposed rule would dismantle protections that prevent national banks from making loans at interest rates above state limits. As an economics professor and a state senator who helped organize South Dakota’s 2016 ballot measure to cap payday loan interest rates at 36%, I am dismayed by this federal government overreach. It disregards our state laws while putting our working families and our retired elders in financial jeopardy.