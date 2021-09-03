 Skip to main content
New arena football team to be named the Rapid City Marshals
PRO FOOTBALL

New arena football team to be named the Rapid City Marshals

The Rapid City Marshals team name is announced at a press conference Friday morning at Main Street Square.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Rapid City's newest professional sports team, an arena football organization, will be called the Rapid City Marshals.

The name was announced at a press conference Friday morning at Main Street Square, with league commissioner Tommy Benizio, team co-owner Tel Koan and team general manager Nick Tomlinson in attendance, as well as Ward 1 City Council member Pat Jones.    

The team is part of the Champions Indoor Football league and will be the eighth member to join. The Marshals will play a 12-game schedule starting in March and will conduct their home games at Summit Arena.

Benizio said players will be "legitimate NFL prospects" and will be the best athletes not in the NFL.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

