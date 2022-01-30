New arena makes high school rodeo athletes feel like professonals

After two days of top-notch professional rodeo, South Dakota’s finest high school rodeo athletes had the opportunity to perform under the bright lights of The Monument’s Summit Arena on Sunday as Rodeo Rapid City presented the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase.

The flavor of the sparkling new venue, a large and vocal crown and all the hoopla and entertainment that are part and parcel of a Sutton Rodeo presentation created a professional rodeo atmosphere for the young athletes.

And didn’t go unnoticed.

Dale Forman, a Highmore high school senior, perhaps summed it up best.

“It was really cool to be in this new building,” Forman said. “I’ve never been in a place like this that had this atmosphere. It made me feel like I was a pro and pumped me up, and I was really excited to get out there.”

Well said, and for Forman, well done as the Hayes area home schooler spun the cloverleaf in a 14.20-seconds to capture the barrel racing gold buckle.

Sturgis sophomore, Kashton Ford, served notice early that the inaugural 20 X in the new facility was about to serve up high quality performances. In bareback riding, the first event of the performance, Ford recorded a solid 74-point ride.

“I was there every jump and it felt good,” said Ford who is the reigning SDHSRA champion and an 19th place finisher at Nationals in 2021. “Sutton brings some really good horses so I’m just glad to get on them. I was confident. Traylon Martin has some nice practice horses and I go to Gillette College for some practices.”

Another sophomore, Mataya Ward, earned the gold buckle in breakaway roping with a 3.5-second run aboard her trusty mount Dixie. Though the winning effort went smoothly, Ward admitted to a slight bit of trepidation in the moments leading up to her arena appearance.

“My horse is not super-seasoned so the atmosphere was making her a little bit jumpy but she handled it very well,” Ward said. “We just went out and made the best run we could on fresh calves in the middle of winter.”

In Faith South Dakota, where saddle bronc riders abound, the bronc riding is an all-season activity said Sunday’s saddle bronc winner, Tayson Jones.

“There a four of us there now who go after school every day and practice and get on a bucking machine,” Jones commented after claiming his saddle bronc gold buckle.

Dedication to practice showed as Jones’ bucking horse took a big jump out of the chute nearly resulting in an early exit. And though the effort was rated a 67-point effort by the judges, it terms of good, old-fashioned cowboy try, the tally would have been considerably higher.

“I wasn’t lifting like I should have and I got popped out of there pretty fast. But then I lifted and got myself back in there,” Jones said. “She threw everything she could at me, but I just kept lifting and hustling.”

In steer wrestling, Cayden Floyd carried on a family tradition of excellence in the event (uncle Chason Floyd is a NFR qualifier) tipping his steer in a quick 4.3-seconds to nip Wall’s Quinn Moon (4.6) for the steer wrestling win.

Not surprisingly given family history, Floyd came to the Summit Arena fully prepped for his bulldogging run.

“I saw a video earlier of the steer, and I knew he would break out of the gate and have a lot of action once I got a hold of him which is just what I wanted,” Floyd said. “I’ve been 4.2 a couple of times though the noise here was more than we are used to. My horse didn’t know what to think of it at first, but we got it done.”

Pole bending racer, Tommie Martin, a Howes South Dakota home schooler, came practiced and prepared as well. And though initially somewhat discomforted by the size of the venue and the noise, weaved a quick 19.60 pattern through the poles to win the event.

“I kinda expected to do well since I’ve been practicing a lot, the last couple weeks I’ve been practiced almost every day,” Martin said. “My horse was a little worked up at first since this is the first place, he’s been all year. So, I had to calm her down and to do that, I had to keep myself calm so she would calm down and go out there and make a run.”

Jestyn Woodward closed out Sunday’s program with a solid 79-point effort aboard a bull that upon exiting the chute, quickly spun into his hand though the Custer senior promptly responded.

“I like bulls that go into my hand so I opened up and spurred him. I get on a lot of real good bulls so I’m always ready for bulls like that,” Woodard said. “It was a lot of fun since how big this high school thing is now, and I had a really good bull.”

Other event winners on Sunday included Tate Hoffman of Highmore in tie-down roping (18.3-seconds), Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) in goat tying (7.2-seconds), and the duo Isabel South Dakota duo of Sage Burress and Rope Roghair (6.0-seconds).

Rodeo Rapid City continues on Monday with PRCA steer wrestling slack at 10 a.m. at the Summit Arena. Admission is free of charge.

