New book celebrates Japanese-American Spearfish veteran

Kenny Higashi’s life changed overnight when he was sent to fight in World War II to protect his family from an internment camp. “A Place for Harvest: The Story of Kenny Higashi” is a new children’s book from South Dakota Historical Society Press. The true story puts a Japanese -American family and a lesser known bit of Spearfish history in the spotlight.

The Higashi family had a farm near Spearfish for 50 years, and some family members still live in Spearfish. The Higashis raised vegetables and fruit they sold to local residents, but their farm and way of life was threatened after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the United States was drawn into World War II.

Fearing they might be loyal to Japan, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered Japanese-Americans to be sent to internment camps. The Higashis escaped that fate when government officials visited their farm and struck a deal with the family. They could stay on their farm if one of their sons agreed to enlist and serve in the U.S. military. Kenny volunteered and left the next day.

Higashi joined the 100th Infantry Battalion, becoming a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The team was made up of Nisei, descendants of Japanese American immigrants.

“Japanese-Americans in World War II have amazing stories of courage and determination and patriotism, and I really feel passionate that’s very important to pass down,” said Lauren R. Harris, author of “A Place for Harvest: The Story of Kenny Higashi.”

Harris lived in Spearfish for eight years, and she met Kenny Higashi and his wife while doing research for another of her books, “The Plum Neighbor.” That book, published in 2019, also is set during World War II and focuses on a Japanese-American family and the 100th Infantry Battalion 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

“I love history and I love to research history. I think it’s important to remember our history. There are good things and bad things. We need to remember that and pass that down,” Harris said.

“Children today need to understand what’s been done for them. If they have freedoms that have been bought by the services of others but they don’t know that, those freedoms are easily given up,” she said.

Harris was researching a World War II battle for “The Plum Neighbor” when serendipity led her to Kenny Higashi.

“I really wanted to know about a particular battle. I wanted to know all about what time of day it was, what the conditions were. I was feeling like I just didn’t have a handle on the experience, so I mentioned this book project to some friends of mine, Dale and Marylee Bell. Dale remembered one of the longtime residents of Spearfish was a World War II soldier and he may have been part of this unit of soldiers that was in my book,” Harris said. “I couldn’t believe it. He only lived a couple of miles from my house.”

The Bells introduced Harris and Higashi. Like many World War II veterans, Higashi hadn’t talked much about his experiences during the war, but he helped Harris with her research.

“He had been at the very battle I’d spent weeks researching. He brought out some of his medals and told me about some of his experiences,” Harris said. “He was talking to me and his wife turned to me and said, ‘I’ve never heard some of these things. I didn’t know some of the things he’s been telling you.”

Looking at photos and maps helped Higashi tell Harris about historic events he’d been part of.

“He loved maps. He could show me troop movements on the maps of France and Italy. To read something in a history book and have someone tell you about it is very powerful,” Harris said.

Harris said she continued to visit Higashi for about a year, remaining friends with him and his wife as Kenny’s health declined. “A Place for Harvest” combines Harris’ historical research with Higashi’s first-hand accounts of his experiences in World War II and recollections from Spearfish residents who knew the Higashi family.

Kenny Higashi’s father came to the United States first, then returned to Japan, got married and brought his wife to the United States. Kenny Higashi and the couple’s other four children were all born in the Black Hills, Harris said. Other than leaving home to fight in World War II, Kenny spent his entire life in Spearfish and worked for 30 years for the post office.

“I talked to a lot of folks in their 80s and 90s who had amazing things to say about the Higashi family,” Harris said. “They all remembered the same thing. (The government) told the family one brother had to stay and one had to go (fight).”

Harris said “A Place for Harvest” also is a tale about the importance of community and friendship, both of which the Higashis found in Spearfish.

“During the war there was a bakery downtown that kept a poster board with names of all the Spearfish boys that were fighting during the war, and Kenny’s name was there for the duration and that’s just how it was. He was just one of them and there was never any kind of question about that,” Harris said.

Kenny loved Spearfish, Harris said, and through his job delivering mail, “everybody in town knew him and he knew a lot of them.”

“He was very connected to his community and that meant more to him than his experience in the war,” Harris said. “He made good friendships.”

In addition to writing about Higashi’s experiences, with assistance from the Go For Broke National Education Center, Harris helped Higashi apply to receive the French Legion of Honor. Go For Broke educates the public about the valor of Japanese-American veterans of World War II.

In 2019, Higashi was awarded the French Legion of Honor, France’s highest medal of distinction, for his service in World War II, at a ceremony in Spearfish.

“In the course of us researching for the French medal, we discovered Kenny had never been presented with several other medals (he earned). It was very impressive and I remember at the ceremony Kenny said, ‘These aren’t mine.’ He didn’t know how many medals he had earned for his service,” Harris said.

Harris approached the South Dakota Historical Society about the possibility of a book about Kenny Higashi.

“They agreed it was an important story to tell,” Harris said.

“In the United States, thousands of Japanese-American families across the country were forced out of their homes and into internment camps, but we don’t often think of this happening to South Dakotans,” said South Dakota Historical Society Press Director Dedra McDonald Birzer. “The Higashi family was told that one of their sons must fight or his family would be relocated. In their interviews, Kenny told author Lauren Harris about how his community came together in support of his family and how his childhood in the Black Hills prepared him for surviving overseas.”

Harris said South Dakota Historical Press asked Felicia Hoshino of San Francisco, Calif., to illustrate “A Place for Harvest.” Though she has not been to Spearfish, award-winning artist Hoshino has a personal connection to the story. Her parents’ families were forced to move to internment camps in Minidoka, Idaho, and Poston, Ariz. Like Kenny Higashi, two of Hoshino’s great-uncles served with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Harris sent Hoshino photos of the Higashi family, the house Kenny lived in when he was young and photos of Spearfish. Hoshino used them to create the illustrations that transport readers as they follow Kenny from his family farm to European battlefields.

Higashi died in 2020, not far from the home where he grew up. Harris said Higashi didn’t think of himself as a hero.

“He said, ‘The heroes are the ones who didn’t come home,’” Harris said. “He happened to be part of history in a special way. It was a wonderful opportunity for me to know him and be a part of his story by sharing it. I feel honored to be part of that.”

