New church page lists virtual services

Church services
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Chuch Name
|Information
|Blessed Sacrament
|Online Sunday 9AM: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Blessed.Sacrament.Church.Rapid.City/videos and http://blessedsacramentchurch.org/.
|Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|Online Sunday 10:30 AM: https://m.facebook.com/CathedralOLPH/ and at www.CathedralOLPH.org.
|Grace United Methodist Church
|Online Sunday 9AM: www.facebook.com/gracepiedmont
|Journey Church
|Online Sunday 10AM Wednesday 6:30PM: journeyrapidcity.com
|Knollwood Heights United Meth
|Online Sunday 9AM: khumc.info
|Life- Giving Church
|Online Sunday 10AM: www.lifewaychurchrc.com
|Parkview Evangelical Free Church
|Online Sunday 10AM: parkviewefc.org
|Real Life Church
|Online Sunday 10:30 AM: reallifenaz.org
|Rimrock Church
|Online Saturday 5:30PM Sunday 9&10:30AM:https://rimrockchurch.com/stream/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RimrockChurchRapidCity/
|St Paul's Lutheran Church
|Online Sunday 8AM, Lent Service 4PM:www.stpaulsrapidcity.org
Check out page C-4 on today's e-edition or printed version of the Journal for a new Church Page sponsored by Scull Construction Service. Find out more about the new virtual services being offered by many churches in the Black Hills. There is also a downloadable PDF below.
Churches can email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com to be put on the list for next week.
