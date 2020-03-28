New church page lists virtual services
New church page lists virtual services

Field 1 Field 2
Chuch Name Information
Blessed Sacrament Online Sunday 9AM: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Blessed.Sacrament.Church.Rapid.City/videos and http://blessedsacramentchurch.org/.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Online Sunday 10:30 AM: https://m.facebook.com/CathedralOLPH/ and at www.CathedralOLPH.org.
Grace United Methodist Church Online Sunday 9AM: www.facebook.com/gracepiedmont
Journey Church Online Sunday 10AM Wednesday 6:30PM: journeyrapidcity.com
Knollwood Heights United Meth Online Sunday 9AM: khumc.info
Life- Giving Church Online Sunday 10AM: www.lifewaychurchrc.com
Parkview Evangelical Free Church Online Sunday 10AM: parkviewefc.org
Real Life Church Online Sunday 10:30 AM: reallifenaz.org
Rimrock Church Online Saturday 5:30PM Sunday 9&10:30AM:https://rimrockchurch.com/stream/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RimrockChurchRapidCity/
St Paul's Lutheran Church Online Sunday 8AM, Lent Service 4PM:www.stpaulsrapidcity.org

Check out page C-4 on today's e-edition or printed version of the Journal for a new Church Page sponsored by Scull Construction Service. Find out more about the new virtual services being offered by many churches in the Black Hills. There is also a downloadable PDF below.

Churches can email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com to be put on the list for next week.

Download PDF Church service pdf
