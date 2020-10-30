New classification plan goes to SDHSAA board of directors

A plan was presented and approved to move forward yet again for South Dakota high school football classifications in 2021.

The plan, presented by Sioux Falls Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson, will merge the current Class 11AA and some of the top Class 11A teams to form the middle 11-man division. That class would include 17 schools.

The plan by Nelson was approved by a 13-4 vote from a committee that included 10 invited coaches, athletic directors and school administrators, along with the seven members on the SDHSAA Football Advisory Committee.

The top nine schools are the five Sioux Falls schools (including newcomer Jefferson), Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central, along with Brandon Valley and Harrisburg would be in Class 11AA.

The 17 11A schools via enrollment would include Spearfish, Sturgis and Douglas.

After those 17 teams, the remaining 11-man teams would be in Class 11B, now at 24 teams, and increase to 30 teams. Both 11A and 11B would go to a 16-team playoff system.

If approved on Wednesday, it could be finalized in January.

