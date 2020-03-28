10 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday in South Dakota

South Dakota has 10 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the daily Health Department report.

Minnehaha County now has 21 cases. Pennington County's number remained at three and Lawrence has two and Meade and Todd counties each have one.

The cases are almost evenly divided between women (33) and men (35).

There are no cases pending at the state department of health labs.

The ages of the people testing positive for COVID-19 show more people 50-59 are testing positive with 18. There are 13 people, including the state's only fatality, in the 60-69 age range. There are 10 victims in both the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups. Nine people between 30-39 have tested positive. Only four positive tests have been reported for those aged 70-79, three between 0-19 and one over age 80.

Twenty-six of the 68 cases have already recovered.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1