A new grant program seeks to provide Lakota artists, makers and culture bearers with the funds needed to create visual, community-engaging projects through the Sinew Fund.

The Sinew Fund, created by Racing Magpie, was brought to life by a recent partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation’s Regional Regranting program, an invitation-only national program. The name comes from the crafting material sinew, which is used for sewing or weaving.

“Sinew helps you create,” Tosa Two Heart, Oglala Lakota and the Sinew Fund program manager said.

This fall will be the first time that the Sinew Fund disperses funds, and applications are currently being accepted until August 14 for eligible artists. Projects should be able to be completed within one year after acceptance.

“What I’m really excited about is to see the projects that Lakota creatives propose,” Two Heart said. “We have so many creative, innovative Lakota people in our community.”

To honor Warhol’s artistic legacy, all projects must have a strong visual component. To honor Lakota values, the projects must be community-driven and offer community involvement. Projects may not be commercial, related to a 5013c or for private viewing only.

“I want to encourage people who may not think of themselves as an artist, but as a maker or if they do something visual, they should feel that this program is for them,” Peter Strong, co-founder and co-director of Racing Magpie said.

There is no limit to the medium or type of the project, as long as it contains a strong visual component.

For the next three years, $60,000 will be dispersed in two biannual chunks. Individual projects will be awarded $2,500 while group projects may request $5,000.

“Finally some of these national arts funders are seeing the value, the aesthetic and the incredible creativity that’s here in this community,” Strong said. “There’s very little state funding available and some locals can get those but there’s so much more that exists outside of what’s being funded so far.”

Applicants must be a citizen of a Lakota Nation or able to prove descendance and be an active member of their respective community.

“I really want to encourage Lakota people who are connected to the community and have a unique community-engaging idea that includes visual arts to apply,” Two Heart said.

Applications will be reviewed until late September, when a decision will be made. Projects will be scored on artistic/creative impact, community engagement/impact and feasibility.

The next application cycle will open January, 2024 and close February 14 with decisions made in late March.

An in-person informational session will be held Saturday, July 22 at noon at Racing Magpie. Applications can be submitted online at racingmagpie.submittable.com/submit.