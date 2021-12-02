New, larger dialysis center to open Monday at Monument Health

Monument Health is launching a new Dialysis Center at Dakota Market Square, 955 East North St., with more stations and easier, first-floor access. The center is slated to open on Monday.

Nicole Martinez, dialysis tech supervisor for Monument Health, said the new center would improve upon the older dialysis space inside Monument Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street in a variety of ways. The new clinic is on the ground floor, rather than on the fourth at the older building.

“To have a lot of patients in wheelchairs, and just not very mobile, is very difficult if you lose power up on the fourth floor,” she said.

Martinez said the new facility will also accommodate 12 more dialysis stations than in the older building, nudging the total up to 36.

Another feature of the new clinic, Martinez said, is advanced water-processing equipment that operates more quietly and more efficiently than the old equipment – and that saves water by recycling 75% of the water that’s used.

Rudi Davis, nurse manager of dialysis, said the new facility will have about one third more space than the old, for a total of 16,000 square feet.

Dialysis patients, Davis explained, generally schedule three runs or treatments per week, with run times ranging from two and a half to five hours, “depending upon physician prescription and patient need.” She said about 125 Monument patients are undergoing hemodialysis, and about 25 for peritoneal dialysis.

For peritoneal dialysis, Davis said, “the goal is to keep the patient at home” as much as possible.

Mike Thompson, director of dialysis for Monument Health, noted the large role dialysis plays in people’s lives and explained that patient support ranges beyond the clinic.

“In addition to clinical staff on the floor, we also have a team of social workers, a case manager, and dietitians who help (patients) with things outside of the clinic,” he said.

Those features will not change, he said, with the new space.

Thompson described how the new clinic will improve the atmosphere for people receiving dialysis.

“It’s going to be much more comfortable for the patients,” he said. “It’s a bigger space, and the lighting is better. It’s a much more communal setting.”

He also noted, as did others, the importance of being on the ground floor for easier access.

Thompson said discussions regarding a new and larger space began in May 2019.

“We could see the existing clinic was beginning to fill up, and dialysis needs are not going away,” he said. “The pathway (to dialysis) is primarily diabetes and hypertension, and they’re very prevalent around here.”

Thompson said several additional nurse and technical staff members have been hired to work in the new and larger space, and he said Monument Health welcomes more applicants.

