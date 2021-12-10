New-look Cobblers challenge No. 4 Aberdeen Central in season-opener, lose by 7

Entering the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Naasz Gymnasium, the inexperienced Rapid City Central boys basketball team found itself leading Aberdeen Central.

Up to that point, the Cobblers — nearly all of them having never played in a varsity game before — were getting shots to fall and matched the T-No. 4 Golden Eagles physically.

But fatigue set in in the final eight minutes, and Aberdeen Central held up, sinking buckets at the line and outscoring RC Central 17-9 in the final frame for a 58-51 victory in the season-opener in a rematch of last year’s SoDak 16 meeting.

“One thing we asked them to do is compete and play hard, and that’s what they did. I’m super proud of them for the way they competed,” Cobblers head coach TJ Hay said. “We’re not big on moral victories, because obviously we want to win the game, but we did some pretty good things against a quality team.”

No RC Central (0-1) player reached double-digit scoring but eight of their nine athletes who saw the floor registered points. Cooper Totten tallied eight points on 4-of-7 shooting and added five rebounds, while Jon Surarez came off the bench and notched eight points on 2-for-3. The Cobblers shot at a 46% clip and went 5-for-12 from 3-point range.

“We really didn’t fall off when we subbed,” Hay said. “And that’s going to be huge going down the stretch.”

Aberdeen Central (1-0) had four players in double figures, led by Sam Rohlfs, who scored a game-high 14 points. Spencer Barr added 13 points, Noah Behrends had 12 and Alec Voegele chipped 11, along with three steals. The Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor, converting 56% of their shots.

RC Central was slow out of the gates on offense, but a handful of blocks on defense kept the game close in the first quarter. Aberdeen Central went on a 9-0 run for an early 13-7 advantage, and a 10-0 run in the second period for a 23-15 lead, but a 3-pointer from Jet Janvrin sparked a 10-0 stretch for the Cobblers, who pulled ahead a corner 3 by Reno Lower with 3:25 to play in the first half.

After the Golden Eagles ended the run with a 3-point play, Wyatt Anderson hit a turnaround jumper and Lowe drilled a corner 3 on a 9-0 run to give the Cobblers their largest lead of the game, up 34-26, which stood at 34-29 at intermission.

Totten sank back-to-back buckets in the third quarter, but Aberdeen Central rallied with a 9-0 run and took back the lead, 41-38, with less than three minutes left in the frame.

RC Central moved out in front to end the period but its shooting efficiency dwindled after that. Aberdeen Central took the lead early in the fourth and didn’t relinquish it, using a 10-4 scoring advantage through the first seven minutes to build a six-point edge.

Isaiah Whiting knocked down a corner 3 for the Cobblers with under a minute left to cut it back to a three-point contest, but the intentional fouls started coming in and the Golden Eagles converted, going 6-for-6 in the last 48 seconds — 11-for-13 in the quarter — to close out the win.

“They made free throws down the stretch and we missed some bunnies in the fourth quarter,” Hay said. “I think we got a little tired, left some stuff a little short, but it’s kind of expected out of a young team.”

Rapid City Central is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to host Pierre T.F. Riggs (1-0), which toppled Rapid City Stevens by 30 on Friday.

“You just play to get better,” Hay said. “That was our first game. We got better than we were last week and we hope we’re better (Saturday). I was happy with the way we stepped up and competed.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.