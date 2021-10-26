New-look Cobblers run past Spearfish

The Rapid City Central volleyball team needs a couple of solid wins for a chance to play in the postseason, and the Cobblers got one with a solid three-set victory over Spearfish Tuesday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers are currently in 18th place in the state, with the top 16 earning Class AA SoDak 16 berths. Sturgis and Douglas stand ahead of them. Central will be at Sturgis next Tuesday night and will close the regular season that weekend at Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Tuesday night the Cobblers picked up a 25-12, 25-18 and 25-9 win over the Spartans. The win snapped a nine-match losing skid and put Central at 7-24 on the season, while Spearfish dropped its 10th-striaght match and fell to 4-20.

Central head coach Jayna Morrill said the win was a good momentum and confidence-builder for the Cobblers as they try to climb their way into the state playoffs. Central put in a new offense on Monday and Morrill thought it showed some progress.

“Just putting that in we needed that momentum and confidence to get us through the next three games and the postseason,” she said. “A couple of good wins will be nice for us. It will get us to when we play Lincoln and Washington next week, but we have to focus on Sturgis Tuesday, and again build some confidence and get this offense clicking to where we need to be."

Morrill said the new offense picks up their tempo, enabling their hitters to take taking better shots and challenging the defensive team.

“We still need to clean things up front, there are a lot of missed opportunities at times just because we got content, and we can’t do that,” Morrill said. “We have to make sure we are cleaning things and not picking up habits that are going to hurt us again.”

Central senior middle hitter Matayah Yellow Mule, who had nine kills and four blocks, said it was exciting to run the new offense against the Spartans.

“We finally put ourselves into the mind-set that we wanted to be in, so it was a lot easier to just relax, also just knowing that we were going to be putting in the work,” she said. “It was a lot better.”

Central never trailed in the match and got off to strong starts in all three sets. In the opener, Spearfish hung tough early, trailing 5-4 and 10-7 before the Cobblers began to take control, using an 8-2 run on kills by five different players and three Spearfish errors.

Spearfish struggled late and Central closed with another 7-2 run for the first-set win.

The Spartans probably had their best set in the second, but still could not get over the hump. Two kills by Yellow Mule, a kill by junior outside hitter Teila Jiron and two Spearfish mistakes gave the Cobblers a quick 6-0 lead.

But the Spartans rallied with two blocks and a kill by senior Stella Marcus to cut the lead to 10-8, and a block by sophomore Bylee Grubb kept it a two-point set at 13-11.

Two kills and a block by Yellow Mule and three Spearfish mistakes put the Cobblers up 21-12. Spearfish chipped away with three straight points but the Central got kills by Yellow Mule and senior Kaitlyn Thormahlen to put the set away.

The third set was all Central and senior Amarae Rinto caught fire with five early kills for a 14-4 lead. Junior setter Leila Roybal added two late kills and she combined for a block with Yellow Mule to finish the set and match off.

“I think it is really nice when our back row and our front row sync together. I think it makes the whole thing a lot better because we are on the same page, communicating,” Yellow Mule said. “We all know what is going on with what we’re running, and I think that makes the game a lot easier.”

Rinto led the Cobblers with 10 kills and 17 digs with junior Jemma Lemer adding 16 digs and senior Lindsey Nelson 14 digs.

Yellow Mule thought it was one of the best that the Cobblers have played this season.

“Everything just clicked and that is what we have been waiting for,” she said. “We’ve been waiting to work as a team, and I think we finally brought it all together. It’s exciting. It will be helpful to get into the playoffs. We needed that.”

It was a tough night and tough season for the Spartans, who have been hurt with injuries and a young team this season.

“They had one girl in the middle that we couldn’t stop, we just couldn’t quite get a handle on her,” Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries to key players, so that has hurt us in the last half of our season. “But we’re just try to stay positive and just trying to keep with the younger girls and they are working hard. We’ve had to change up a lot of our rotations due to our injuries, but you know, we have to play with who is on the court. At times we do lose focus, but we keep working hard at practice.”

Marcus paced the Spartans with seven kills and two blocks, with junior Callie Wince adding 13 digs. Junior Duncan had eight assists and eighth-grader Kali Reiners with seven assists.

“We have a good younger players, but they are young and in experience,” said Skoglund, whose team will close the season Tuesday at Rapid City Stevens, before hosting Douglas Nov. 4. “This is a good year to get that out of the way. We have to finish the season strong and stay focus and shore up our defense better.”

The Cobblers, meanwhile, with 37.065 seeding points, are behind Sturgis at 37.655 and Douglas at 37.259. A win at Sturgis is a must for Central and an upset in Sioux Falls would go a long way in getting them into the playoffs.

“Sturgis has always been scrappy. We have to make sure we are focused and ready to go,” said Morrill said. “We can’t be content. We have to make sure we are the best that we can and we have to make sure we are minimizing are errors. We can’t let a team get us out of sync.”

