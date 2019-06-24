For a small church, they have faced some big problems.
Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church in Box Elder lost its church building to arson in 2015, spent about two years meeting in the Box Elder Fire Hall and then suffered the loss of its pastor to a hunting accident just before the new building was completed.
The church continued moving forward through the good times and bad.
Kathy Coats, the widow of former pastor Tim Coats, recently brought an idea to the church that she believed would help it continue that forward progress. About a year ago, David Greff came to the church to help with music, playing piano for the church.
Soon, he joined Elliott Benton and Tom Trout in the rotation of preachers for the church.
"The Lord used those men to keep the church going forward through everything," Coats said. "We had been praying together for God to send the right person to serve as pastor."
Coats recently approached Greff to determine if he was interested in taking over that role for the congregation, which includes about 50 in attendance on a typical Sunday morning.
When Greff agreed, the church's pulpit committee met with him and recommended him to the church.
Two weeks ago, he was ordained with Dr. David Crowe from Antioch, Tenn., performing the service.
Coats said her desire to see Greff take the position her husband held from when the church was established until his untimely death surprised some in the church.
"They have been very protective of my feelings," she said. "It surprised them when I first asked them to pray about it."
It was probably also surprising that the candidate she mentioned was a 27-year-old who has never pastored a church.
Greff graduated from Central High School and went on to become the first four-year graduate of John Witherspoon College in Rapid City.
He said when he first came to the church, he had no intention of becoming its pastor.
"When I started playing piano here, I just wanted a chance to serve there and bless people," Greff said. "The congregation accepted me and let me begin teaching."
Greff said he is excited to be a part of the church and help lead them in this new direction.
"It has been tough for them the past several years," Greff said. "God is really blessing us right now. I am excited for our future."