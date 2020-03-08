New print schedule begins, no print edition Sunday or Monday
New print schedule begins, no print edition Sunday or Monday

The new printing schedule for the Rapid CIty Journal began this weekend. You won't receive a printed edition Sunday or Monday, but you can find the replica e-edition here.

The printed Journal will return Tuesday morning.

