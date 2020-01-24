New suicide prevention program targets kids, tribes, farmers

PIERRE — South Dakota officials are trying to get suicide prevention programs into communities across the state following an increase in suicides in recent years.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration detailed plans on Thursday to make suicide prevention part of its agriculture, tribal relations, and school programs over the next five years with a focus on rural areas. The state has recorded a 40% rise in suicides over the last decade.

The state has the sixth-highest rate of suicide in the nation, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said some of the highest rates are in Native American communities.

Noem directed the Department of Health to develop the first suicide prevention plan since 2013.

“Many communities want to do something, they just don’t know where to start,” said Laurie Gill, secretary of the Department of Social Services.

Gill said the state will offer free mental health first aid training to teach people how to respond when someone shows signs of mental illness or substance abuse. The state also plans to have suicide prevention programs in schools that teach students how to deal with difficult issues such as bullying, bad grades or family hardships.