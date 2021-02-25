New Underwood battles to earn SoDak 16 bid

NEW UNDERWOOD — The New Underwood girls' basketball team took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter against Wall Thursday night in the Region 7B tournament, and led 13-11 at halftime.
Yep, a scoreless second quarter by both teams.
But New Underwood proved to be the team that would overcome that scoreless second quarter and the Lady Eagles could not, as the Tigers rolled to a 39-21 win to move on to the SoDak 16 next week.
New Underwood senior Cerington Jones, who struggled a bit offensively in the first half, said that they had had enough of that second quarter coming out of the locker room at halftime.
"The second quarter, neither us could put the ball in the hoop. I'd say defense on both sides was pretty good," said Jones, who led all scorers with 19 points. "But the second half, we decided, 'No more, let's rock and roll.'"
New Underwood came out in the third with a quick basket by Avery Heinert, a 3-pointer by Holliday Thorton and a free throw by Jones and never looked back, leading by eight (24-16) going into the fourth and by double-digits for almost all of the final eight minutes.
This game was a far cry for the last time the two teams met — a 42-29 Wall win on Jan. 23. In that game, the Lady Eagles took control in the third quarter.
The difference? Strong inside play by the Tigers and a bit of a different attitude.
"Last time instead of coming in confident, we came in cocky. I had to remind the team this week that there is a fine line between confidence and cocky," Jones said.
New Underwood head coach Dallas Richter said he thought the difference between Thursday night and a month ago was that before they were not able to get that inside game established the way we wanted to. It took them an extra half to do so Thursday night, but they found the scoring in the paint in the third and fourth quarters.
"In the first half they (Wall) did a good job, and we were kind of rattled a little bit. We weren't taking our time to get the ball inside," he said. "In the second half, we told them that if we could just get it inside, we could just start getting some buckets and open this game up because I thought our defense was real good throughout."
The Tiger defense was more than good, holding Wall scoreless for 11 minutes and 16 seconds, going back to 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter when the game was tied at 11-11.
"We knew defensively that they were good, with all of their length and size," Wall head coach John Hess said. "They are a lot more physical than what a guy thinks, too, and we just couldn't get anything going. Our press didn't do much which usually helps us some."
Richter said they knew that Wall junior Ava Dinger was a good shooter and her younger sister, point guard Nora Dinger, could dive to the basket and cause problems. They had to stop them first and foremost.
"Those were the main focuses and that really helped us," he said
The second quarter, unusual as it was with no points, was a typical Wall-New Underwood game, Richter said.
"It's kind of that slug-fest, back-and-forth, no one really gets into a rhythm," he said. "It was the same thing last year in the same situation. We told the girls that we had to make the adjustments. Last time they made the adjustments in the third quarter and they got us and broke it open. We knew we needed to take care of it and be the one that was more aggressive."
Richter also told Jones to be the best player in the game in the second half and she was, scoring six straight points to open things up in the fourth quarter and eight of the team's nine points.
"The first half was a little rough on my part, but I did get a little adrenaline and a wake-up call at halftime," Jones said. "Our point guard, Chloe (Miller) and I found strides in the second half, and that was nice."
Gabby Miller finished with six points and Heinert added five points and five rebounds.
Hess said he wasn't surprised that Jones and the Tigers had a big game inside the paint in the second half.
"We talked about in the locker room and at timeouts that they were going to look to pound it inside," Hess said. "That is their bread and butter and we couldn't stop them."
The Tigers, 16-4, will compete in the SoDak 16 Thursday.
"I'm excited. We made it there last year, but this year we're going to go forward from that ... that's the goal," Jones said.
Ava Dinger led the Eagles, 15-7, with eight points and Paige Kjerstad added five.
"If you don't go to the state tournament, it always ends on a tough note," Hess said. "We'll get back after it and get ready for next year and see what that brings."