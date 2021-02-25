New Underwood battles to earn SoDak 16 bid

Richter said they knew that Wall junior Ava Dinger was a good shooter and her younger sister, point guard Nora Dinger, could dive to the basket and cause problems. They had to stop them first and foremost.

"Those were the main focuses and that really helped us," he said

The second quarter, unusual as it was with no points, was a typical Wall-New Underwood game, Richter said.

"It's kind of that slug-fest, back-and-forth, no one really gets into a rhythm," he said. "It was the same thing last year in the same situation. We told the girls that we had to make the adjustments. Last time they made the adjustments in the third quarter and they got us and broke it open. We knew we needed to take care of it and be the one that was more aggressive."

Richter also told Jones to be the best player in the game in the second half and she was, scoring six straight points to open things up in the fourth quarter and eight of the team's nine points.

"The first half was a little rough on my part, but I did get a little adrenaline and a wake-up call at halftime," Jones said. "Our point guard, Chloe (Miller) and I found strides in the second half, and that was nice."

Gabby Miller finished with six points and Heinert added five points and five rebounds.