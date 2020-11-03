New Underwood fends off Edgemont in regional first round

NEW UNDERWOOD — After New Underwood and Edgemont were knotted up at 17-apiece in the third set, with one set each already under their belts, neither team could take advantage of their serve.
The two squads went back-and-forth trying to close out the set and take a crucial two-sets-to-one lead, but it was the Tigers, up 23-22, who came through when Cerington Jones’s spike proved too powerful for a block, and Jaden Crowser’s tip shot glided over the fingertips of the Mogul’s front line.
New Underwood had the momentum, and No. 4 seed used it to finish off No. 5 Edgemont in the fourth for a 25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 25-13 victory in the first round of the Region 7B volleyball tournament Tuesday.
The Tigers, who had three practices after a week off, will face top-seeded Philip Thursday in Philip.
“I knew we’d be a little rusty, and our timing and our passing struggled a little bit,” New Underwood head coach Brandi Brassfield said. “And I just tell them every time they’re going to make mistakes, they have to overcome them, minimize mistakes and make the other team make mistakes.”
Jones finished with a team-high 13 kills and served three aces for the Tigers (14-8), while Avery Heinert earned nine kills and two blocks and Portia Wiebers added eight kills.
“I didn’t have any (nerves) because I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Jones said. “I just get on the court and I play, but there were nerves, especially from the seniors, who were like, ‘What if this is the last time?’ I was like, ‘It’s not the last time. Just get on the court and play,’ and that’s what we did.”
Peyton Ostenson ended with a game-high 15 kills for the Moguls (12-12) with two aces and two blocks, and Morgan Peterson collected five kills and one ace.
“We just got stuck in a couple rotations where we couldn’t get the ball to the center, couldn’t get our offense going,” Edgemont head coach Susan Ostenson said. “New Underwood looked better as the match went on and we didn’t.”
New Underwood used four 4-0 runs in the opening set for a quick advantage. Gabby Miller scored a kill, followed by a an ace from Jones and a block by Miller and Heinert to go up 9-1. Heinert later earned back-to-back kills to help give her squad a set point, which after a Peyton Ostenson kill, Miller converted on.
The second set was a different story as Edgemont, falling behind twice in the early going, strung together six straight points off a pair of aces by Peyton Ostenson and a kill from Peterson to take an 18-16 lead. The Tigers eventually took back the lead at 22-20, but a block by Peyton Ostenson aided in a 4-0 run for the Moguls to give them a set point.
Jones’s two-handed kill staved off the set point, which led to a set point for New Underwood and a chance for a two-sets-to-none advantage, but three consecutive attack errors clinched the set for Edgemont to level the match.
The Moguls again faced a deficit in the third set, this time down seven points at 13-6, but went on a 6-0 run before taking five of the next nine points to make it 17-apiece. The Tigers managed two straight points but then the squads then traded points, as neither could score off their serves, until Jones and Crowser closed it out.
“That’s the way we play. We get down and we come back, and that’s the way we’ve been all season,” Susan Ostenson said. “We’re young. We’re super young. We just have to get that taste in our mouths of winning, because we can do it and we have been doing it this season.”
A kill by Miller and back-to-back kills from Wiebers on a 5-0 run helped New Underwood build a 10-5 lead in the fourth set, and Miller later scored on a spike in between two kills by Heinert to make it 21-9. Jones then blocked a Edgemont attack to bring up match point before Wiebers secured the victory with a successful spike off the net.
“We made some changes. I moved some people around — we’ve been hit-or-miss — just finding the right combination of girls and the correct positions,” Brassfield said. “I moved some kids around and had them play in positions that they did tonight, and I thought they did well with that.”
The Tigers did not play Philip during the regular season due to COVID-19 cancellations, but Jones said her team will develop a strong game plan.
“Thursday will be interesting,” Jones said. “We’ve played them enough in the past to know how their program works, and how they play, so I think we’ll be able to prepare for them very well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!