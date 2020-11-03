New Underwood fends off Edgemont in regional first round

Jones’s two-handed kill staved off the set point, which led to a set point for New Underwood and a chance for a two-sets-to-none advantage, but three consecutive attack errors clinched the set for Edgemont to level the match.

The Moguls again faced a deficit in the third set, this time down seven points at 13-6, but went on a 6-0 run before taking five of the next nine points to make it 17-apiece. The Tigers managed two straight points but then the squads then traded points, as neither could score off their serves, until Jones and Crowser closed it out.

“That’s the way we play. We get down and we come back, and that’s the way we’ve been all season,” Susan Ostenson said. “We’re young. We’re super young. We just have to get that taste in our mouths of winning, because we can do it and we have been doing it this season.”

A kill by Miller and back-to-back kills from Wiebers on a 5-0 run helped New Underwood build a 10-5 lead in the fourth set, and Miller later scored on a spike in between two kills by Heinert to make it 21-9. Jones then blocked a Edgemont attack to bring up match point before Wiebers secured the victory with a successful spike off the net.