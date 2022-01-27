New Underwood girls beaten by Skyler Volmer-led Lyman; Knight boys rout cold-shooting Tigers

NEW UNDERWOOD — Skyler Volmer couldn’t be stopped Thursday night.

The sophomore point guard was lethal from long range, and when she was well-guard, dished the ball out to her Lyman teammates, who knocked down their shots as well.

Volmer drilled half of the Raiders’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in three quarters as Lyman knocked off New Underwood 48-39 in Region 7B action.

“She’s been a great point guard for them since she was an eighth grader,” Tigers head coach Dallas Richter said. “You have to respect her, she can create, and when she gets shooting like that, you’ve got to bring people to her.”

Ellie Erikson was also efficient from deep, hitting four 3s and ending with 17 points as she and Volmer combined to account for 83% of Lyman’s (4-8) points. Paige Heid paced New Underwood (4-7) with 15 points, while Portia Wiebers added nine.

“Hat’s off to the other girls,” Richter said. “(Volmer) drew the attention and then the other girls knocked down their shots. They shot tremendously well.”

After a 7-5 first quarter in favor of the Raiders, the 3s started reigning down as Lyman tallied the first 12 points of the second period from beyond the arc. Volmer notched two, both unassisted from the top of the key, before Marina Scott banked one in off the glass and Volmer followed with another from the top to give her team a double-digit lead, 19-9, more than halfway through the frame.

The Tigers climbed back with a 6-0 run, aided by four free throws and Heid’s steal and layup, to cut their deficit to 21-15 at halftime. New Underwood picked up nine of their first-half points at the line, going 9-for-12. It finished 14-for-21.

Volmer opened the second half with a pair of jump shots to stretch Lyman’s lead back out to 10, but Katelyn Arnold answered with a midrange jumper and Gabby Miller sank a 3 off an offensive rebound.

The Tigers continued to score and tally points off free throws, but they couldn’t match the Raiders’ 3-point efficiency. Erikson and Volmer both drained 3s in the third quarter before Erikson hit two early in the fourth on a 14-8 stretch to make it 39-30. Erikson went on to collect 12 points in the final frame to keep New Underwood at bay and secure the victory.

“At times we were in the right spot, we were up on them, we got a hand in the face and they just knocked down shots,” Richter said. “So for us it’s more credit to Lyman and their guards.”

New Underwood is back in action Saturday against Harding County (6-7) on the road.

Knight boys rout cold-shooting Tigers

The New Underwood boys basketball team had plenty of looks from the floor Thursday night and unleashed a plethora of shots, but they just couldn’t find buckets.

The cold-shooting performance allowed Lyman to run away with a win, racing out to a 25-point halftime lead and routing the Tigers 63-20 in Region 7B action.

Colton Collins poured in a game-high 19 points for the Raiders (8-1), while Aksel Thomas and Stockton McClanahan picked up 11 points apiece. Cash Albers led the Tigers (7-5) with nine points and hauled in seven rebounds.

New Underwood took more than three minutes to get on the board, finally scoring when Albers hit a jumper with 4:54 to play in the first quarter. Lyman answered with a 23-0 run to end the first and start the second. McClanahan’s layup made it a double-digit margin, 13-2, with 1:56 left in the opening frame, then his bucket early in the second made it a 20-point contest at 20-2.

Kade Montague ended the run with a jumper off an inbounds pass with 3:29 remaining until the break, and Albers drilled a 3 to round out the first-half scoring for the Tigers. Sam McClanahan notched five points and Collins added another two for a 32-7 advantage at intermission.

New Underwood came out of the locker room more competitive, outscoring Lyman 9-7 more than midway through the third quarter thanks to a corner 3 by Albers and a layup from Emmitt Richter.

But the Raiders came right back, ending the period on a 12-0 run to build a 35-point lead, 51-16, and induce a running clock for the fourth quarter. Stockton McClanahan and Collins drilled back-to-back 3-pointers on the stretch.

Eli Kelley grabbed an offensive board and put back a basket, and Linkin Ballard recorded a bucket through a foul in the fourth as the Tigers suffered their largest margin of defeat this season. The Raiders ended the game on a 10-0 run to extend their lead over 40 points.

New Underwood travels to Harding County (9-2) Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

