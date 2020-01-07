New Underwood girls edge Christian

The New Underwood girls’ basketball team battled back Tuesday as it earned a hard-fought 52-46 victory over Rapid City Christian.

The Tigers opened the game with a 14-10 advantage at the end of the opening quarter, before extending the lead to 26-21 at the half.

The Comets went into the fourth with a 39-38 lead, but the Tigers outscored the visitors 14-7 in the final quarter to pick up the win.

“A well, hard-fought game by both teams,” New Underwood coach Dallas Richter said. “We got an early lead in the first half with some very good shooting from Holliday Thorton, but Rapid City Christian closed the first half really well. The second was a close half, back and forth, but we kept our composure going into the fourth quarter down by one. Came up with timely shots when we needed them and some great rebounding and free throws to close out a great game. Thanks to our great crowd support and a lot of respect for a tough Christian team.”

Cerington Jones led the Tigers with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Thorton chipped in with 15 points.

Christian’s Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Sarah Burkhalter with seven points.

Abby Pierce added six points and six rebounds for the Comets.