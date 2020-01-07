New Underwood girls edge Christian

The New Underwood girls’ basketball team battled back Tuesday as it earned a hard-fought 52-46 victory over Rapid City Christian.
The Tigers opened the game with a 14-10 advantage at the end of the opening quarter, before extending the lead to 26-21 at the half.
The Comets went into the fourth with a 39-38 lead, but the Tigers outscored the visitors 14-7 in the final quarter to pick up the win.
“A well, hard-fought game by both teams,” New Underwood coach Dallas Richter said. “We got an early lead in the first half with some very good shooting from Holliday Thorton, but Rapid City Christian closed the first half really well. The second was a close half, back and forth, but we kept our composure going into the fourth quarter down by one. Came up with timely shots when we needed them and some great rebounding and free throws to close out a great game. Thanks to our great crowd support and a lot of respect for a tough Christian team.”
Cerington Jones led the Tigers with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Thorton chipped in with 15 points.
Christian’s Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Sarah Burkhalter with seven points.
Abby Pierce added six points and six rebounds for the Comets.
New Underwood (3-2) will host Philip on Thursday, while Rapid City Christian (1-4) is at Wall.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 75, SPEARFISH 32: The Raiders remained unbeaten with win over Spearfish Tuesday night in Rapid City.
Kyah Watson led the Stevens with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jill Delzer finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Rapid City Stevens (7-0) will host Pierre Friday, while the Spartans (1-5) will host Douglas on Saturday.
FAITH 65, TIMBER LAKE 60: Led by a balanced offense, the Longhorns picked up a narrow win over Timber Lake Tuesday night in Faith.
Kaycee Groves led the Longhorns with 23 points, Sydnie Schauer added 14 points and Aiyana Byrd finished with 12.
Carlie Lawrence paced the Panthers with 22 points, followed by Macey Bollinger, who added 21 points.
Faith (4-1) travels to Bowman County, Wyo., Friday, while Timber Lake (2-2) hosts McIntosh Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 74, SPEARFISH 56: The Raiders earned their fourth straight victory with a win over Spearfish on Tuesday.
Daniel Vigoren led Stevens with 23 points, Blake Weaver added 14 points and Masen Steele had 13.
Colton Hartford chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds for the Raiders.
Jake Powell paced the Spartans with 23 points, while Ryan Peldo and Peyton Mills added 11 points apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (4-3) is back in action this weekend when it travels to Pierre Friday, followed by a matchup with Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
Spearfish (2-4) hosts Douglas on Saturday.
HARDING COUNTY 79, MOTT-REGENT 45: The Ranchers outscored Mott-Regent, N.D., 28-9 in the third as they cruised to a win Tuesday night in Buffalo.
Camden Hett led the way for Harding County with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Zack Anders chipped in with 15 points and eight assists.
Royale Martian added 12 points and seven assists for the Ranchers.
Ryan Doe paced Mott-Regent with 19 points.
Next up, Harding County (5-1) will host McIntosh Thursday at 4 p.m.